The sky is partly cloudy across the state at this hour, and temperatures are in the upper 60s and 70s. One of the cooler locations is Litchfield, where the current temperature is 68 degrees. The temperature is 70 degrees in Norwich, 75 in Hartford, and 76 in New Haven. The air is moderately humid with dew points ranging from 61 degrees in Meriden to 68 degrees in New Haven. Wind conditions range from calm in Danbury, Meriden, and Chester to southerly at 10 mph at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
The sky will be mainly clear for the rest of the night. With light winds, temperatures will bottom out between 58-66 degrees, which will make for a very enjoyable night. Patchy fog may develop in the pre-dawn hours.
A VERY WARM WEEKEND…
High pressure will remain in place throughout most of the weekend and that means the quiet weather will continue, for the most part. Saturday will be partly sunny and very warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s. A few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and early evening, but most of the state will remain dry. Saturday night will be partly cloudy and seasonably mild with lows in the 60s.
Sunday will be partly sunny and hotter with highs near 90 degrees. As usual, the beaches will be a little cooler thanks to an onshore breeze. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s there. The humidity will be a little higher, but thankfully it won't be oppressively hot or humid. We can expect some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the early evening hours into the night across the state.
THE LAST 3 DAYS OF JULY…
The hot, humid weather will carry over into next week. Highs in the lower 90s are expected over interior portions of the state Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The sky should be partly sunny all 3 days. Throughout the week there will be a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
We could see our 4th heat wave of the month/year next week too! We’ve already had 15 days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport this month, and we could add to that total next week. If we have three more 90-degree days, we'll break the record for the most 90-degree days in one month, which stands at 17 days! That happened in July 2016.
THE BEGINNING OF AUGUST…
We'll start August next Thursday with slightly cooler temperatures, but the air will remain humid. Highs will be in the 80s since the sky will be mostly cloudy. With a trough of low pressure moving into the region there will be some showers and thunderstorms during the day. These showers will dissipate in the overnight hours. Low of 68.
By Friday, the trough moves out of the region, leaving us with mostly clear skies and lower humidity. The sun will warm us up throughout the day, with temperatures in the upper 80s.
