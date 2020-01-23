THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The coldest weather of the week is now behind us. Temperatures reached the 40s in many parts of the state today. Now, this evening and tonight won’t be nearly as cold as recent nights. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s then into the 20s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 15-25. With high pressure centered over Southern New England, the wind will be very light. Evening clouds will give way to a partly cloudy sky later tonight.
FRIDAY…
This week will end on a pleasant note. The sky will be partly sunny, and temperatures will rise into the 40s. A developing northeasterly flow will allow a deck of ocean clouds to overspread the state (from northeast to southwest) during the late afternoon and evening.
Clouds will thicken tomorrow night, and lows will range from 25-32.
A WEEKEND STORM…
The weekend storm will track close to or directly over Southern New England. That is a “warm” track for Connecticut. Therefore, much of the storm will be in the form of rain. Saturday morning will be dry but rain or a brief wintry mix may develop before noon. Rain will become steadier and heaver during the afternoon. We won’t have to deal with ice since temperatures will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. We can expect a soaking rain Saturday evening, but it will end after midnight. Lows will range from 30-35. Rainfall totals from this storm will likely range from 0.75” to 1.50”.
Sunday will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky. While there will be a chance for a rain or wet snow shower, most of the day will be dry. There will be a brisk northwesterly breeze, but it won’t be too cold with highs 38-45.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, and just slightly colder with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
NEXT WEEK…
Overall, most of the week should be quiet. There is the potential for a storm later in the week or over the weekend. In the meantime, Monday should be partly sunny and breezy with highs 40-45. We can expect similar weather conditions on Tuesday, although highs may be skewed closer to 40. High pressure and a shot of colder air will move down from the north Wednesday and Thursday. Some guidance models are painting a colder picture than others. For now, we’ll go with mostly sunny skies for Wednesday with lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s. Thursday may be a little colder with lows in the teens, and highs in the low and middle 30s. The sky should be mostly sunny.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
ALL-TIME RECORD COLD IN 1961…
It was on January 22nd in 1961 when the mercury plunged to -26 at Bradley International Airport. That stands as the all-time lowest temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and official records date back to 1905! That frigid temperature was part of 4-day stretch of record cold. The low was -13 on the 21st, -26 on the 22nd, -19 on the 23rd, and -19 on the 24th! As long as records have been kept, that is by far the coldest stretch!
LAST WEEKEND’S SNOWFALL…
We had a manageable snowfall over the weekend. A sampling of snow totals from this storm shows 2-6” of snow fell: 6” in Torrington, 5” in Danielson, 4” in Mansfield Center, 3.5” in Tolland, Falls Village, and Staffordville, 3” in Higganum, and 2.5” in New London.
RECORD WARMTH THE WEEKEND OF 1/11 AND 1/12…
New records were set for Saturday, January 11th: The high for the Hartford Area was 68° (previously 60° form 1983), for Bridgeport the high was 59° (surpassing 56° from 1975). Then, records for Sunday, January 12th were shattered: The high for Hartford was 70, (previously 60° from 2018). In Bridgeport, the high reached 69° (breaking the old record from 2018 of 53° by 16°).
