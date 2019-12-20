THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
High pressure will move into New England tonight, and that means we’ll enjoy some very quiet weather going into the weekend. The sky will be clear or mainly clear, and the chilly wind will subside. Temperatures will fall back through the 20s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 5-15.
WINTER ARRIVES THIS WEEKEND…
Although it has been looking and feeling like winter for quite some time, the winter season will officially arrive tomorrow night at 11:19 pm. That is when the winter solstice will occur.
The transition from fall to winter will be very quiet. We don’t have to worry about any storms this weekend! Instead, high pressure will remain in control of our weather. Plus, we’ll enjoy a warming trend! Clouds will dim the sun at times tomorrow, but there won’t be any wintry precipitation. Temperatures will rise into the 30s, and the wind will be light.
The sky will become clear tomorrow night. Temperatures will drop into the range of 20-25.
Sunday will be the better of the 2 weekend days. The sky will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will rise into the 40s. We haven’t had highs in the 40s since last Sunday, when the high was 48 degrees at Bradley International Airport!
CHRISTMAS WEEK…
The nice weather will carry over into next week. We are forecasting a partly to mostly sunny sky for Monday, and highs will be near 50 degrees to kick off the Holiday week!
Tuesday, Christmas Eve Day, will be mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the 40s to possibly near 50.
Wednesday, Christmas Day, should be partly to mostly sunny and slightly colder with highs in the low and middle 40s.
It now looks like Thursday will be quiet as well. We are forecasting mostly sunny skies, and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
The next chance for precipitation won’t come until the end of next week. The European Model is forecasting a weak coastal storm Friday that could bring a period of snow or a wintry mix to the state. However, the GFS is keeping us completely dry! We will keep you updated over the coming days.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
As of right now, this December ranks in the top 10 for the snowiest (since records have been kept, and they go back to 1905!).
THE SNOWIEST DECEMBERS (GREATER HARTFORD AREA)…
45.3” … 1945
35.4” … 1969
27.0” … 1970
23.4” … 2003
22.9” … 1947
21.7” … 1967
21.1” … 2019
20.7” … 2008, 1926
20.3” … 1995
20.0” … 1966, 1915
