This will be a relatively quiet period of weather. A storm that brought lots of snow to our neighbors in the south will move out to sea far to the east of New England today. On Wednesday, a cold front will approach New England from the west, but it will have very little moisture to work with. The next chance for real precipitation will not come until Friday and the upcoming weekend.
Sunny and cold Monday
Today will be mostly sunny and seasonably cold with highs 30-35. Tonight will be mainly clear with lows 5-15.
Slightly milder Tuesday and Wednesday
The cold weather will ease up a little tomorrow. We are forecasting highs 35-40 and the sky should be mostly sunny.
Temperatures will continue to rise on Wednesday thanks to a southwesterly flow of milder air in advance of the cold front. Highs will rise into low and middle 40s. The sky should be partly sunny. As the front passes through the state overnight there is a low risk for a flurry or snow shower.
Colder again Thursday
The air will turn colder Wednesday night and Thursday as a northwesterly wind becomes gusty. Temperatures will fall back through the 20s by late Wednesday night, but they won’t rise much on Thursday despite plenty of bright sunshine. Highs will range from 25-30, but it will feel colder due to the wind. Thursday night will be quite cold with lows in the single digits and lower teens.
Stormy period begins Friday
The sky will be mostly cloudy on Friday as temperatures reach into the 30s. During the morning, however, things are looking a bit interesting. We're expecting some snow, some sleet and eventually rain during the late morning on Friday. While this doesn't look like a big storm, it could certainly have an impact on Friday morning's commute, so we'll certainly keep you posted as the model runs continue to come in. The weak system causing this precipitation will be the start of a change to a more active weather pattern.
Bigger storm possible next weekend, then an Arctic blast
According to the current models, we could have a more significant winter storm this upcoming weekend. As it looks now, Saturday morning and early afternoon will be quiet here in New England. At the same time, however, an area of low pressure will be developing over the Southern Ohio Valley and racing for the coast. It will start to spread either snow or a mixture of snow, rain, and an icy mix to southern New England by evening.
Saturday night, as the storm approaches, it will likely be reconstituted into a new low pressure center somewhere south of New York City. Where this reformation occurs is a critical factor in whether we will receive all snow or a mixture of precipitation, and just how much. If the low forms east of central New Jersey and then tracks to the 40° North 70° West “Benchmark” south of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, we could receive a lot of snow. If the low tracks north of that line, we’ll have a mixed precipitation event and lower accumulations. If the track is farther south from the “Benchmark,” we’ll receive all snow, but less of it. Regardless, as the storm allows warm air to surge north and clash with cold air over central and northern New England, precipitation will intensify around the storm and present to us at least the chance for a significant winter storm.
On Sunday, as the low pressure center moves east of the Massachusetts islands, Artic air will drain into southern New England. All precipitation would then assuredly be snow and could fall heavily if the track of the storm is close to the “Benchmark.” If the latest European and GFS output are to be trusted, there could be several hours of snow before tapering off later Sunday or Monday.
After the snow, terrific cold may come. A strong north to northwesterly wind will develop during the day as the storm moves east, pushing Arctic air into the state and sending temperatures down into the 20s during the afternoon and to near 0 overnight. Wind chills could fall well below zero.
Of course, this forecast is subject to revision over the coming days.
DECEMBER 2018
December went into the record books as a wet and mild month with very little snow. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 33.1 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees above normal. 4.96” of rain was measured at the airport, which is 1.52” above normal. However, we only had 0.2” of snow for the month, which is 7.2” below normal.
2018, A VERY WET YEAR
For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation for 2018 was 62.75”, which is 16.90” above normal! It is also the 5th wettest year on record and records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905! The wettest year on record was in 2011 when we had 69.23” of precipitation.
For Bridgeport, 2018 was the 2nd wettest year on record with a grand total of 60.40” of precipitation. The wettest year on record was in 1972 when Bridgeport received an incredible 73.93” of precipitation.
By precipitation, we mean total rainfall for the year plus the amount of liquid water contained in snow and ice.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
