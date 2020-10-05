TODAY…
An area of low pressure passes offshore, to our southeast --- close enough to brush southeastern CT with some showers this morning. By this afternoon, expect a partly sunny sky with temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 60s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK...
A ridge of high pressure will bring quiet weather to the state Tuesday. The center of high pressure will then move offshore during the afternoon, allowing a southerly flow of milder air to develop. Morning lows will be in the 40s and lower 50s, then afternoon highs will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees under a partly sunny sky.
A cold front will approach New England from the west on Wednesday. Ahead of the front, a southerly breeze will strengthen and will pump milder air into the state. Because of this, we're forecasting highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. By late afternoon/early evening, there will be a chance for showers as the front moves into the region.
Behind the front, a gusty northwest wind will usher cooler air into Connecticut Wednesday night. Thursday will be partly sunny, windy and cool with highs between 60 and 65 (temperatures may not rise out of the 50s in the Litchfield Hills). The northwest wind could gust as high as 40 mph.
We'll end the week with some crisp, cool autumn weather. High pressure will provide plenty of sunshine Friday. Morning lows will be in the 30s, and afternoon highs will be near 60. It won’t be nearly as windy as Thursday, but it may be a bit breezy at times.
THE WEEKEND...
As of right now, the 2nd weekend of October will be dry and mostly sunny. Also, temperatures will trend much milder --- we're forecasting highs back to 70 or higher!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-----------------------------------------------
SEPTEMEBER 2020…
While September ended with some meaningful rain across much of Connecticut, most of the month was very dry. We only had measurable rainfall on 6 of the 30 days, and there was a 16 day stretch from the 11th through the 26th where there was only a trace of rain. Total rainfall at Bradley International Airport was 2.11”, which is 1.77” below normal. It was also a little warmer than normal. The average temperature was 64.8 degrees, which is 1.0 degree above normal. The highest temperature was 86 degrees on the 8th, and the lowest temperature was 33 degrees on the 20th.
OCTOBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
October is here! During October, the normal high drops from 69 degrees on the 1st to 58 degrees on the 31st. The normal low drops from 46 degrees on the 1st to 37 degrees on the 31st. On average, we get 4.37” of rain.
The hottest temperature on record for October is 91 degrees, and that happened twice. It happened on October 2, 1927 and October 7, 1963. It was 90 degrees on October 17, 1908, and that is the latest 90-degree temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The coldest temperature on record is 17 degrees and that happened on October 18, 1978. The wettest October was in 2005 when we had 16.32” of rain. The snowiest October was in 2011 when we had 12.3” of snow. That happened during Winter Storm Alfred, which occurred just before Halloween. The heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in the state.
During the month on October, we lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight. Sunrise on the 1st is at 6:48 am and sunset is at 6:31 pm. On the 31st, sunrise is at 7:23 am and sunset is at 5:45 pm.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This September (2020), the temperature almost dipped to freezing on the 22nd, when the low was 33 degrees.
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.