FRIDAY RECAP…
Overall, a pleasant day! Sky conditions varied from partly to mostly sunny and highs ranged from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. The normal, or average, high for January 25th is 35 degrees.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
Partial cloudiness will give way to a mainly clear sky. The wind will subside as a ridge of high pressure builds over Southern New England. Temperatures will fall back into the 20s and lower 30s this evening. Overnight lows will be mainly in the teens.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF JANUARY…
We don’t have to worry about any storms this weekend, which is great news! Tomorrow will start out sunny, then some clouds will mix in during the afternoon. Highs across the state will range from 28-34. The wind won’t be much of a bother. For Saturday night, we can expect increasing cloudiness, with lows ranging from 17-25.
A couple of snow showers will move across portions of Southern New England Sunday morning, but they will have little or no impact on Connecticut. The sky will become partly sunny and temperatures will reach the low and middle 40s, which is quite pleasant for late January!
A few snow showers may develop Sunday night with the arrival of a cold front. Temperature will drop no lower than the 20s.
NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will drift across Canada and extreme Northern New England on Monday. A north to northwesterly flow around the high will deliver a shot of seasonably cold air. Highs on Monday will be in the 30s and we are forecasting a partly sunny sky. Clouds will overspread the state Monday night in advance of the next storm. Overnight lows will range from 15-25.
A storm system will move through the Great Lakes on Tuesday and that means Connecticut will be on the warmer side of the storm. Tuesday will be cloudy and spotty light snow is possible in the morning. Steadier precipitation will arrive in the afternoon and evening. A wintry mix will most likely change to rain across much of the state. Temperatures are expected to reach 40 degrees or higher. Rain could change back to snow briefly before ending Tuesday night, then a developing northwesterly wind will usher in a pretty good shot of arctic air. Temperatures will dip into the upper teens and 20s by dawn Wednesday.
Wednesday will be partly sunny, windy and cold. Temperatures won’t rise out of the 20s and wind chill readings will be in the single digits and teens. A weak wave of low pressure could bring a period of light snow Wednesday night. Temperatures will likely plunge into the single digits by dawn and the wind chill will drop well below zero.
Thursday will be bitterly cold with highs only in the teens. The wind chill could stay below zero most of the day. The sky should be partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures could drop close to zero Thursday night, especially if the wind subsides in the pre-dawn hours.
The cold weather will ease up a bit on Friday. Temperatures will reach the mid-20s in the afternoon. With high pressure in place over Southern New England, the wind will be light and the sky will be sunny.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
