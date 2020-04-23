THURSDAY RECAP…
We started out the day with very cold temperatures across the state. In fact, the record low for the Greater Hartford area for April 23rd was tied when the mercury dipped to 26 degrees at Bradley International. The record was previously set in 1989. The early morning low in Bridgeport was 32 degrees, but that was not a record. The record for this date is 30 degrees, set in 1982.
After a bright start to the day, clouds quickly overspread the state in advance of the next storm. Therefore, temperatures didn’t have a chance to rise out of the 40s in many Connecticut towns. In some locations, the temperature managed to top 50 by a few degrees, which is still well below the normal high of 64 degrees for this date.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
This evening will be cloudy, and a shower is possible. However, a steadier and heavier rain will develop after midnight. Temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50 this evening, and overnight lows will range from 37-45.
FRIDAY…
A storm will track to the south of New England tomorrow. That means we’ll have periods of rain and a raw northeasterly wind. The rain will be moderate to heavy at times. At other times, the rain will be light, and it could taper off to drizzle. Highs will be in the 40s to possible near 50 degrees. Rain will early tomorrow evening, then the clouds will clear away tomorrow night. Lows will be in the 30s.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF APRIL…
A weak area of high pressure will drift across New England on Saturday, and that means the first half of the weekend is looking good. Saturday will be mostly sunny and milder with highs 60-65 away from the coast. A developing onshore breeze will limit highs to the 50s in shoreline communities. Saturday will be the better of the 2 weekend days for outdoor activities, and it will finally feel a little more like spring!
Weather conditions will head downhill again for the second half of the weekend as another storm takes aim at the region. This storm will follow a similar path to tomorrow’s storm, although the center may track a little closer to Connecticut. Rain will develop later Saturday night and the wet weather will continue Sunday. Lows Saturday night will be in the 40s, and highs on Sunday should range from the upper 40s to the mid-50s.
MONDAY…
Monday could prove to be an interesting day. It could be cloudy with some lingering rain or showers, and highs in the 50s. However, the European Model is forecasting a stronger coastal storm and keeps precipitation going throughout the day. At the same time, the atmosphere aloft will turn colder. If this model is correct, we’ll have a cold, rainy day with wet snow in the higher elevations. Temperatures could stay in the 40s. We’ll keep you updated over the coming days!
TUESDAY…
Tuesday will be much better. By then, the storm will be gone, and high pressure will move into New England. We are forecasting a mostly sunny day with highs around 60 degrees.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY…
Another storm will impact the state by the middle or end of next week, but the timing is in question. The GFS brings rain into Connecticut Wednesday afternoon and evening, with more rainy weather Wednesday night and Thursday. However, the European Model is much slower, and holds the rain off until Thursday afternoon. Since there are such big timing differences among the models, we won’t get too specific at this point. However, Wednesday and Thursday could turn out to be seasonably mild days with highs in the 60s over interior portions of the state.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
