AN AMAZING RECORD BROKEN TODAY…
The temperature reached 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport this afternoon. We’ve now had 39 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees, which breaks the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983. This is an incredible record to break since the seasonal average is 17 days 90 or higher. Plus, records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905. That is 115 years of official record keeping!
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all of Connecticut until 10:00 pm this evening. A fast-moving cold front will move off to the south of New England tonight. Any showers and thunderstorms will end early this evening. It is possible one or two storms could be strong or severe with damaging winds, and hail. After the thunderstorm threat ends, a northwesterly breeze will usher cooler, much drier air into the state throughout the night. This is going to be a refreshing change, and a preview of early autumn. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s this evening, and overnight lows will be in the 50s and lower 60s. The sky will become clear.
WEDNESDAY…
It is going to look and feel a little more like September tomorrow! The sky will be bright and sunny, and highs will only be in the mid to upper 70s. Plus, dew points will be in the upper 30s and 40s, which is very dry air. There will be a nice breeze too.
Changes are on the way for tomorrow night. A frontal boundary will approach Southern New England, and that means clouds will overspread the state. A few showers and thunderstorms may develop as well, especially after midnight.
THURSDAY…
We are in Early Warning Weather Alert mode for Thursday, due to the potential for severe storms and damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed the entire state of Connecticut in a “slight” risk area for severe weather. There will also be the potential for heavy rain and localized flooding. The front will stall near or over Connecticut and it will be the focus of showers and thunderstorms. The potential for severe weather will greatly depend on the position of the front. Severe weather will be less likely if we remain on the cooler more stable side of the front. If we pop into the warm air sector, severe weather would be more likely. This will also have a big impact on temperatures. If we stay in the cool air, temperatures won’t rise out of the 70s. However, if all or part of the state goes into the warm sector, temperatures could easily reach the 80s.
FRIDAY…
We should get a break from the unsettled weather on Friday. Most of the day should be partly to mostly sunny and warm with highs well up in the 80s. There may be a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon or evening as another disturbance approaches the region from the west.
THE WEEKEND…
The forecast for Saturday is tricky. Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast with low pressure expected to move into New England. Rainfall could be enhanced if the remnants of Laura spreads tropical moisture into the state. If that happens, there is the potential for heavy rain. Rainfall may not be as heavy if the remnants pass well to the south of New England. This is something we’ll have to watch closely. If the wrong ingredients come into play, there could be a flash flood potential.
The second half of the weekend looks much better. By then, all of the moisture will move away to the east of New England, and a cooler, much drier northwesterly flow will take over. Sunday should be partly to mostly sunny, breezy and quite pleasant with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday looks great! High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine and dry air. Morning lows will be in the 50s, and afternoon highs will be in the 70s.
By Tuesday, September 1st, we may begin to see some changes as high pressure moves offshore. Sunshine may give way to increasing cloudiness, and showers are possible later in the day. Temperatures are expected to top our near 80 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
