A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for most of Connecticut. A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Litchfield County.
TODAY…
A wave of low pressure has developed on a frontal boundary that is positioned to the south of New England. This system spread clouds and rain into Southern New England last night. Right now it's pouring out there.
Rain will end from west to east across the state later this morning into early this afternoon. Rainfall totals will range from 0.5” to 1.5”, but locally higher amounts are possible. Ordinarily, this amount of rain would cause little or no trouble. However, we’ve already had several rounds of heavy rain this week that led to significant flooding in parts of the state. Therefore, streams and rivers are running very high and the ground is saturated. It won’t take much additional rainfall to push them over their banks again.
At least weather conditions will improve this afternoon and we’ll be in much better shape for the afternoon commute. We will likely see some partial clearing before the day is over. It’ll be a cool day with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. The clouds will continue to clear away this evening and we're looking good for Friday night football games! Temperatures will be in the 50s and lower 60s this evening as the mercury dips into the upper 40s and low 50s overnight.
A NICE AUTUMN WEEKEND…
High pressure will move into New England this weekend and that's good news if you have outdoor plans! Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and mild with a dry northwesterly breeze. Highs will range from 70-75. The center of high pressure will move directly over New England Saturday night. The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to dip into the 40s in many outlying areas.
With high pressure in place, Sunday will be mostly sunny and winds will be light throughout the day. Afternoon highs will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
A WARM START TO OCTOBER…
A front will be draped across New England on Monday (October 1st) and right now it looks like it will be very close to Connecticut. Therefore, we expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and a light rain shower can’t be ruled out. Temperatures should reach the low and middle 70s even with limited sunshine.
The front will retreat to our north Tuesday and Wednesday and we should get into some very warm air. In fact, we are forecasting highs in the 80s both days! A southwesterly flow will also pump humid air into Southern New England and it will feel much more like summer again. While there could be a shower or thunderstorm at some point Tuesday or Wednesday, our weather will be dry most of the time.
A cold front will bring an end to the warm weather on Thursday. At this point, it looks like the front will pass through Connecticut Thursday morning with a round of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler, drier air is expected to overspread the state Thursday afternoon as temperatures should peak around 70 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
