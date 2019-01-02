HAPPY NEW YEAR!
The first day of 2019 was windy and unseasonably mild! The high temperature at Bradley International Airport was 56 degrees and the high in Bridgeport was 58 degrees. In both locations, the temperature fell short of record levels. The record high for January 1st for the Greater Hartford Area is 61 degrees, set in 1966. The record high for Bridgeport is 62 degrees, also set in 1966.
A strong northwest wind gusted to over 40 mph in a number of locations. A gust to 51 mph was measured in Storrs at the E.O. Smith High School at UConn. There was a gust to 45 mph in Lebanon at the Lyman Memorial Middle School, and there was a gust to 41 mph in Bristol at the Greene Hills School.
THIS MORNING…
The sky is clear to partly cloudy and the air is colder. Temperatures have fallen back into the upper 20s and lower 30s this morning. While the wind has subsided since yesterday, there is still a bit of a breeze out there and that's making it feel a bit colder.
TODAY AND TOMORROW…
Today will be seasonably cold with highs in the 30s. The normal, or average, high for January 2nd is 35 degrees and that is exactly what we are forecasting for the Greater Hartford Area. The sky will be partly sunny, and the wind won’t be much of a bother with high pressure drifting across New England. Overall, it's going to be a pleasant winter day.
Changes are on the way for tonight and tomorrow morning. That’s when a disturbance aloft will approach New England from the west. At the same time, a weak low pressure system will develop near the coast of Virginia and North Carolina. The result will be a period of light snow late tonight and tomorrow morning. Rain and sleet could mix in, especially in southern portions of the state. Accumulations should range from a dusting to 1”. That may be just enough snow to make for slippery travel in parts of the state during tomorrow morning's commute.
Weather conditions will improve tomorrow afternoon as the coastal storm moves out to sea. The sky will become partly sunny and a northwesterly breeze will strengthen. Temperatures should reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the 20s.
FRIDAY…
Temperatures will rebound nicely as we close out the week. Highs Friday afternoon will be in the 40s and the sky will be partly to mostly sunny. We can expect increasing cloudiness Friday night and rain may arrive by dawn Saturday.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF 2019…
A coastal storm will likely impact Connecticut on Saturday with periods of rain. The European Model is forecasting a wetter storm with a track very close to the coast of Southern New England. Meanwhile, the GFS is forecasting less rain with a track a little farther to our south. Which model has a better handle on the situation remains to be seen. For now, we are forecasting periods of rain, and highs in the low and middle 40s. There should be a stiff northeasterly breeze as well.
The rain will end Saturday night and drier air will move into the state for the second half of the weekend. Sunday is expected to be partly sunny with a gusty northwest wind. However, once again, it’ll take a while for the northwest flow to tap colder air. Therefore, we can expect highs in the 40s Sunday, although temperatures will likely trend downward during the afternoon.
EARLY NEXT WEEK...
Monday should be mostly sunny with increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. Highs will be in 30s and lower 40s. The next storm could bring a wintry mix and rain to the state Monday night and Tuesday. Tuesday could be a raw day with highs only in the 30s over interior portions of the state.
DECEMBER 2018…
December went into the record books as a wet and mild month with very little snow. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 33.1 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees above normal. 4.96” of rain was measured at the airport, which is 1.52” above normal. However, we only had 0.2” of snow for the month, which is 7.2” below normal.
2018, A VERY WET YEAR…
For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation for 2018 was 62.75”, which is 16.90” above normal! It is also the 5th wettest year on record and records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905! The wettest year on record was in 2011 when we had 69.23” of precipitation.
For Bridgeport, 2018 was the 2nd wettest year on record with a grand total of 60.40” of precipitation. The wettest year on record was in 1972 when Bridgeport received an incredible 73.93” of precipitation.
By precipitation, we mean total rainfall for the year plus the amount of liquid water contained in snow and ice.
