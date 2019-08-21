SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH…
The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the entire state until 9:00 this evening. While we don’t expect a widespread severe weather event, some towns could get hit hard with damaging winds and large hail. Additionally, torrential downpours could cause localized flash flooding. Frequent cloud to ground lightning will also pose a hazard to outdoor activities.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The threat of severe weather will end later this evening this evening. Overnight, we can expect a partly cloudy sky and areas of fog. It’ll be mild and muggy with lows in the 60s and lower 70s.
THURSDAY & THURSDAY NIGHT…
A cold front will slowly move across Southern New England tomorrow. Therefore, there will be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm, especially from mid-afternoon into the evening hours. The sky will be partly sunny, and it’ll be hot and humid with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees. The heat index will be in the 90s.
The cold front will settle to the south of New England Thursday night. If a wave of low pressure develops on the front, more showers will be possible. Temperatures will dip into the 60s and the humidity will drop thanks to a northerly flow on the heels of the front.
A REFRESHING FRIDAY…
Clouds and possibly a few showers could linger into early Friday morning. However, drier air will overspread the state throughout the day, and the sky is expected to become partly to mostly sunny. The humidity will be much lower, and highs will near 80 degrees! Friday night will be quite pleasant with clear to partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s.
THE LAST FULL WEEKEND OF AUGUST…
A sprawling area of high pressure will be the dominant weather feature in New England throughout the weekend. That is great news for us, especially for Saturday! Saturday will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky and a dry northerly breeze. Highs will be near 80 degrees. Dew points will be in the 40s and 50s, which is quite pleasant for late August! The mercury will dip solidly into the 50s Saturday night under a partly cloudy sky.
The forecast for Sunday is complicated. With a broad area of high pressure centered from Maine into Nova Scotia, a northeasterly flow will prevail across Southern New England. This ocean flow could spread clouds into the state. Additionally, a weak upper level low near the coast of New England could produce some light rain or rain showers. The cool northeasterly wind combined abundant cloud cover should limit highs to the 70s Sunday afternoon.
NEXT WEEK…
The easterly ocean flow will continue on Monday. Therefore, we expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s. The flow will turn more southeasterly Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will probably feature a mostly cloudy skies and there may be some showers from time to time. Temperatures will remain a little below normal with highs in the 70s to possibly near 80 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
HURRICANE SEASON UPDATE…
Recently, NOAA, released their updated forecast for the remainder of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season. They now believe there is a good chance this season will be more active than normal. The original forecast released in May expected 9-15 named storms of which 4-8 would reach hurricane strength, and 2-4 hurricanes would reach major hurricane strength (Category 3 or higher). The revised forecast is now calling for 10-17 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes, and 2-4 major hurricanes. A normal, or average, season sees 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes.
One of the key reasons for the upgrade is the absence of an El Nino. Sea surface temperatures in the Eastern Pacific have now returned to normal or neutral levels. When El Nino is present, westerly winds aloft are stronger over the Atlantic Basin. This creates shear in the atmosphere, which can inhibit the development and strengthening of tropical storms and hurricanes. This season, we’ve already had 2 named storms in the Atlantic Basin, Andrea and Barry. The hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th.
A RECORD BREAKING JULY…
July 2019 went into the record books as the hottest month on record for the Hartford Area. Keep in mind, we are talking the hottest month on record, not just the hottest July! The average temperature was 78.2 degrees, which is 4.6 degrees warmer than normal. The previous record was 77.9 degrees in July 2013.
July also set a new record for the greatest number of 90-degree days for any month. The grand total was 19 days! The previous record was 17 days in July 2016.
Both records are quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905 for the Hartford Area. That is 114 years of record keeping!
AUGUST AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
The average, or normal, high for August 1st is 85 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area, and the average low is 63 degrees. By August 31st, the average high drops to 80 degrees, and the average low falls to 58 degrees. Average rainfall for the month is 3.93”. The hottest temperature on record for the month of August is 102 degrees, which occurred on August 9th in 2001. The coolest temperature on record is 36 degrees, which occurred on August 31st in 1965. August 1955 was the wettest month on record with 21.87” of rain. That’s when we experienced devastating flooding in the state due to a tropical one/two punch from Connie and Diane.
We lose quite a bit of daylight during the month of August. Sunrise on August 1st is at 5:44 and sunset is at 8:09. That is 14 hours and 25 minutes of possible sunshine. On August 31st, sunrise is at 6:15 and sunset is at 7:26. That is 13 hours and 11 minutes of possible sunshine, which represents a loss of 1 hour and 14 minutes of daylight!
2019 HEAT WAVES…
The 1st: July 3-6 (93, 94, 92, 96). The 2nd: July 9-14 (90, 92, 90, 91, 91, 93). The 3rd: July 19-21 (91, 98, 100). The 4th: July 28-31 (93, 94, 96,90). The 5th: August 18-20 (92, 95, 90). We’ve now had a grand total of 26 days this year with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradley Int’l Airport, where the official records are kept.
