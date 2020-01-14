10PM UPDATE...
As of the 22nd hour of the day, the scattered showers have come to an end but it is still damp with abundant cloud cover and patchy fog. Temperatures are ranging from the upper 30s to lower 40s. As we head toward daybreak, clearing should be well underway... enjoy tomorrow, as it will be the best day of the next 7: sunny and mild!
See below for the more on a subzero wind chill, then a storm for the weekend that could bring snow, a mix and rain!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-------------------------------------------
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
Isolated showers will be with us early this evening, with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. They should end by midnight, but patchy fog possible. Temperatures will remain fairly steady overnight and clearing should be well underway by daybreak.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Tomorrow, after some lingering early morning scattered clouds, we expect abundant sunshine. Furthermore, it will be milder with highs between 45 and 50° (so not *as* warm as the weekend, but still at least 10° above average).
Another disturbance, a fairly fast moving one, arrives Wednesday night. Scattered rain and/or snow showers will be possible into early Thursday as a cold front pushes through the state. In its wake, the wind will also increase and could gust 35 to 45 mph! High temperatures will be achieved midday (in the low/mid-40s), then they'll drop as much colder air is ushered into the state.
Friday, wind chill values early in the morning will likely be near if not below zero! During the afternoon, we’re forecasting highs in the mid and upper 20s (but with a diminishing wind, it will feel like the teens). We’ll otherwise end the week dry, with a mostly sunny sky.
THE WEEKEND…
A more substantial, significant system looks to take aim on Southern New England this weekend. As of right now, snow develops by Saturday afternoon. However, given the storm track as our models are currently indicating, we’d see a transition to a wintry/icy mix and then rain by Saturday evening/night. Currently, we could see a several hour period of accumulating snow, before the transition occurs. We’re 4 days out, so a lot can and will likely change… it will be all about the track of one area of low pressure to our northwest, followed by a secondary low that develops into a coastal storm to our south.
After lingering flurries early Sunday, the second half of the weekend will be windy and cold. Highs will be around the freezing mark, but the wind will make it feel considerably colder.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
As of now, MLK, Jr. Monday looks to feature a mostly sunny sky; however, it will be quite cold and breezy. Temperatures will be the BIG headline as they may not get out of the 20s for highs! Tuesday, while not as breezy, will still be cold… we’re forecasting lows near 10 with highs in the mid-20s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
LAST WEEKEND’S RECORD WARMTH…
Saturday, new records were set for January 11th: The high for the Hartford Area was 68° (previously 60° form 1983), for Bridgeport the high was 59° (surpassing 56° from 1975). Then, records for January 12 (Sunday) were shattered: The high for Hartford was 70, (previously 60° from 2018). In Bridgeport, the high reached 69° (breaking the old record from 2018 of 53° by 16°).
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.