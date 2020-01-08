THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
As an Arctic front moves well offshore, scattered snow squalls have come to an end with only some lingering isolated snow showers or flurries persisting this evening. The wind will be a factor though through the evening hours as well, as it could gust 25-35 mph. Overnight and toward daybreak, it decreases a bit. By daybreak, temperatures should bottom out in the teens; but factoring in the breeze, wind chill values will be in the single digits!
THURSDAY…
A ridge of high pressure moves into New England tomorrow. This translates to a mainly clear sky and quiet weather. There will be a brisk northwesterly breeze in the morning, but the wind will become lighter during the afternoon hours. The air will be seasonably cold with highs 28-35. While much of day features abundant sunshine, a veil of high clouds could overspread the state toward sunset.
FRIDAY…
High pressure will move offshore of New England as we end the week. As this happens, a southerly flow of milder air will send temperatures well into the 40s (we may have a shot at 50 degrees)! At the same time, we’ll see an increase in cloud cover.
At night, the southerly breeze will continue to pump mild air into the state… so temperatures will be steady, if not rise!
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday, while mostly cloudy with just the slightest chance for a shower, the big story will be the warmth and a gusty wind. The southerly breeze will become stronger pushing temperatures record, or near record, highs! For Junuary 11th, the record high for the Greater Hartford Area for December 11th is 60 degrees, set in 1983. The record high for Bridgeport is 56 degrees, set in 1975. It could be close!
The best chance for rain comes Saturday night into Sunday morning. This is when a cold front will move across New England while a storm system approaches the region from the west. Therefore, we can expect a steadier and heavier rain to develop.
Sunday, morning rain will give way to a partly sunny sky by afternoon as the storm system rapidly moves away from New England. A strong northwesterly breeze will develop, but cooler air will behind. Highs Sunday should be in the 50s.
NEXT WEEK…
Next week starts out trending a bit cooler, but still above average for mid-January. Monday should be partly to mostly cloudy: we’re forecasting morning lows in the 20s, and afternoon highs near 40.
By late Tuesday, a weak storm system could bring a period of rain or a wintry mix. Still, temperatures should reach 40 degrees or higher.
Wednesday, as of now, looks to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will remain above average with highs in the 40s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
