9:00 PM UPDATE...
Snow has changed to freezing rain and freezing drizzle across much of the state this evening. We received reports of 0.25" of snow in Rocky Hill, 0.7" in North Haven, 1.0" in Bridgeport and Greenwich, and 1.2" in Fairfield. Temperatures are mostly in the 20s, but the temperature has risen to 30 degrees in Groton and New Haven, and 31 degrees in Bridgeport. The temperature is 22 degrees in Litchfield and 26 degrees in West Hartford. There is a light east to northeasterly wind over interior portions of the state, but an easterly wind is averaging 12 mph in Bridgeport and 10 mph in Groton.
The accumulation of snow has pretty much come to an end. However, there will be an accumulation of ice due to freezing rain. It won't be enough to cause power outages, but it will certainly keep untreated surfaces slick.
Previous Discussion...
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the entire state through early Thursday morning.
It is going to be a messy evening with snow mixing with then changing to sleet and freezing rain. The total accumulation of snow and sleet will range from a coating to 2”. A thin layer of ice will form on top when the precipitation changes to freezing rain. Temperatures will be in the 20s across most of the state this evening. After midnight, we’ll likely see a change to plain rain in many parts of the state, but pockets of freezing rain will linger. Temperatures will tend to rise overnight. Most of the precipitation will end by dawn, although there may be a few lingering showers and pockets of freezing rain during the morning commute.
A storm will track across the Great Lakes Region tonight, but a secondary storm will slip out to sea to the south of New England. At the surface, any warming will be gradual, but mild air will stream in aloft and that’s why snow will change to an icy mix and rain.
BIG IMPROVEMENTS THURSDAY…
Weather conditions will improve nicely tomorrow. Any lingering rain and pockets freezing rain will end early in the morning then the sky will become partly to mostly sunny. A northwesterly breeze will strengthen as the day progresses, but cold air will lag behind the departing storm. Therefore, tomorrow will be mild with highs ranging from 47-55. That means there will be a lot of melting. The northwesterly breeze could gust as high as 30 mph before the afternoon is over.
Thursday night will be clear, breezy, and a bit colder with lows in the 20s and lower 30s.
FRIDAY…
The week will end on a pleasant note. High pressure will be the dominant weather feature Friday and that means we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine. We’ll still have a brisk northwesterly breeze, but temperatures will reach the middle 40s, which is pleasant for late February. The normal, or average, high for February 22nd is 40 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
Clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to drop into the 20s Friday night, but some upper teens are possible in the normally colder locations.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…
High pressure will drift across Southern New England Saturday. That means the wind will be light and the sky will be sunny most of the day. A veil of high clouds may arrive toward evening. Temperatures will remain above normal with highs in the 40s. Rain and sleet will develop Saturday night. Lows will be in the 30s. Any accumulation of sleet should be minimal.
A strong storm will track across the Great Lakes Region on Sunday. Meanwhile, a warm front will move up the coast. Therefore, we can expect rain and areas of fog Sunday morning. Rain will taper off to showers during the afternoon. Temperatures could surpass the 50-degree mark before the day is over!
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be partly to mostly sunny, but windy and much colder. The northwest wind could gust to 40 mph or higher. Highs will be in the mostly in the 30s and wind chills will be in the teens and 20s. The wind will gradually subside Monday night and temperatures will dip into the teens in many outlying areas by dawn.
With high pressure in place, Tuesday will be mostly sunny, and the wind will be light. However, temperatures will remain below normal with highs in the 30s.
The next storm system will impact the state on Wednesday. At this point, it looks like the storm center will track across Northern New England and it will drag a cold front across Connecticut during the afternoon. Therefore, we expect mostly cloudy skies with wet snow and rain showers. It should be a breezy day with highs in the 40s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
