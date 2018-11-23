RECORD COLD
Today goes down in the record books as the coldest November 22nd and the coldest Thanksgiving Day for the Hartford Area since records have been kept, going back to 1905! Despite plenty of bright sunshine, it was feeling more like the single digits if not sub-zero for much of the day thanks to a gusty northwesterly wind.
With an unofficial low temperature of 8 degrees, a new record low is in the books. The prior ‘record low’ for November 22nd of 14 degrees, set in 1969. Also, the record low for any Thanksgiving was also broken; prior to this Thanksgiving, it was 12 set on the 28th in 2002.
The high this Thanksgiving was 21 degrees. This reading also breaks a record for ‘coldest high’ temperature. The prior record was 27 degrees, on the books for both the 22nd of November 1978 as well as for any Thanksgiving, set on the 23rd in 1989. Also, our 21-degree high temperature for today is the coldest high temperature ever recorded of any day in any November since 1905.
In addition to all these goodies, the ‘average’ temperature for the Thanksgiving is approximately 14.5 degrees, which may be a new record. The previous coldest was November 26, 1938, when the average temperature was 15 degrees.
BLACK FRIDAY
After another round of record cold early in the day, with many towns experiencing temperatures in the single digits, temperatures will begin to rebound this afternoon – a little. We’ll get to enjoy another day of ample sunshine and the wind will be much calmer. Temperatures should peak near 30 inland, near freezing along the shoreline. With temperatures like these, you will still need to bundle up, but the weather will otherwise be decent for holiday shopping.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF NOVEMBER
Big-time relief from the frigid weather is on the way! Saturday morning will be cold with lows 15-25, but the afternoon hours will be much more comfortable with highs in the 40s. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness and rain in most of the state, but a wintry mix at the onset in the NW Hills, will develop by evening as the next coastal storm takes aim at New England.
We will have periods of rain Saturday night with temperatures steady or rising through the 30s. At times, the rain could be heavy. Sunday morning the rain will end, with partial clearing thereafter. That afternoon will be nice and mild with highs in the 50s. This weather bodes well for those people returning home after a long Thanksgiving weekend!
NEXT WEEK
More rain may come later Monday. Another storm system is forecast to move up the coast on Monday. This one appears to also come in the form of primarily rain with a track close to the coast. Monday morning should be dry, but rain becomes likely during the afternoon. Highs Monday should range from 45 to 50.
Tuesday will bring fair weather; expect a mix of sun and clouds. It will also be a bit breezy with highs in the lower to mid-40s.
Wednesday, should be mostly cloudy and continued breezy. A few rain and wet snow showers will be possible. We are forecasting highs near 40.
Thursday will be storm-free with a party to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will again be below average, as highs will be near 40.
Meteorologists Mike Cameron and Mark Dixon
WINTER STORM ZOE
Total snowfall from Winter Storm Zoe ranged from 5-10” across most of the state. A few locations, like Woodbury, had more than 10” of snow. The snowfall total there was 10.4”.
The climatological dust is settling in the wake of Winter Storm Zoe. With 7.6" of snow at Bradley Int'l Airport, yesterday goes down as the snowiest November 15th since records have been kept (prior record of 5.2" was from 1906, and records go back to 1905!). Regarding the month of November, 11.15.18 ties for 3rd snowiest day (7.6" was also recorded in 1971, on the 25th). The 27th in 2002 was the snowiest with 8.9" ...followed by the 25th in 1938 with 8.6 inches.
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.