STORM RECAP…
The storm that impacted Connecticut last night and early this morning played out according to the script. Most of the state received 1-3” of rain. Norfolk hit the jackpot with 2.94” of rain and Falls Village wasn’t far behind with 2.70”. In the Greater Hartford are, Wethersfield received 1.22”. Meanwhile, Southeastern Connecticut had far less rain with only 0.27” reported in new London! The other big story was the wind. Gusts to 40-50 were common. However, Clinton had a gust to 59 mph, and the wind gusted to 56 mph at New London Ledge light! The strong winds resulted in power outages in towns Marlborough and Madison.
Weather conditions greatly improved by late this morning, and it turned out to be a very pleasant afternoon with sunshine, much lower humidity, and temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The transition from September to October will go smoothly tonight. The sky will be partly cloudy to clear, and the air will turn cooler. Temperatures will drop through the 60s then into the 50s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and 50s.
THURSDAY…
Tomorrow, the first day of October will be dry and pleasant! Sunshine will mix with a few clouds, and we can look forward to a very comfortable afternoon with highs 70-75. There will be a steady westerly-southwesterly breeze, but it won’t be too strong.
Tomorrow night will start out clear, then clouds will overspread the state after midnight, and showers could reach Western Connecticut by dawn. Lows will be near 50.
FRIDAY…
A weak coastal storm will develop on Friday and it will track very close to New England. That means we can expect plenty of clouds along with showers or perhaps even a period of steadier rain. Any rainfall will be light. It is going to be noticeably cooler too with highs in the 60s.
Rain or showers will end Friday night as the coastal storm moves northward into the Canadian Maritimes. The clouds will clear away, and a northwesterly breeze will usher cool, dry air into the state. Temperatures will dip into the 40s by morning.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF OCTOBER…
High pressure will move into the Northeast, and that means we can look forward to a very nice weekend! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday, and the air will be crisp and cool. Daytime highs will be in the 60s, and nighttime lows will be in the upper 30s and 40s. It’ll be a great weekend for a hike, a foliage trip, or any other outdoor activity that you may have planned!
NEXT WEEK…
The outlook for Monday is highly uncertain. The models are really at odds with each other. The European Model and the Canadian Model are forecasting a significant coastal storm. If that happens, we would get a soaking rain, and a gusty northeast wind. It will be unseasonably cool too with highs only in the 50s. Meanwhile, the GFS keeps high pressure in place over New England with a weak storm tracking far to the south of our region. If that happens, we’ll have a nice day with highs in the 60s. Hopefully, the models will come into better agreement over the coming days. We’ll be sure to keep you updated with new information!
If we do get a coastal storm, it will move northward into the Canadian Maritimes on Tuesday. That will leave us with clearing skies and highs in the upper 60s. A couple of showers may develop by midweek.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This morning, the temperature dipped to 34 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which was only 3 degrees above the record low of 31 degrees, set on September 21st in 1962.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
