NOON HOUR UPDATE...
We’ll see scattered showers throughout the day (at times, there will be lulls in the rain)…furthermore, temps will be cool as they only reach the mid-50s. It will also be breezy and the wind gets stronger later today.
The steady/heavy rain arrives tonight, and lasts to around daybreak Friday. Some rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. Rainfall totals will likely range from 1 to 2” …with some locally higher amounts (as of now, it looks like the higher totals should come in from across western CT). The rain tomorrow morning tapers to scattered showers, and temps warm into the lower 60s during the afternoon.
The weekend:
Saturday --- After some brief, lingering showers early… clouds decrease and temps top out between 65 and 70.
Sunday --- dry, sun & clouds. Inland, highs should go into the 70s!
A quick moving disturbance passes near or just to our south Sunday night into early Monday that could spread some rain across CT.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
TODAY AND TONIGHT…
Today, we’ll be caught between high pressure offshore and a vigorous storm to our west. The result will be a deep southeasterly flow of moist air. Occasional showers are likely, but it will be far from a washout. The southeasterly breezy will continue to strengthen, and we’ll likely experience gusts to 30 mph or higher this afternoon and evening, especially near the coast. Highs will be in the 50s. The steadiest and heaviest rain will arrive late tonight as low pressure draws closer to Southern New England. A few embedded thunderstorms are possible as well. Heavy downpours could result in some very localized poor drainage flooding, but we don’t expect any significant flooding concerns. Tonight will be quite mild with lows 48-54.
FRIDAY (MAY 1st)…
Heavy rain will taper off to showers tomorrow morning. There will only be a few scattered showers during the afternoon. We could get a peek at the sun during the afternoon, but the sky will be mainly cloudy. Temperatures will reach the 60s. Rainfall totals between today, tonight, and tomorrow are expected to range from 0.5-1.5”, but there could be locally higher amounts closer to 2”.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF MAY…
Weather conditions will improve Saturday. Morning clouds and scattered showers are expected to give way to a partly sunny sky during the afternoon, and temperatures will rise well into the 60s to possibly near 70 degrees. There will be a strong northwesterly breeze, which means shoreline communities will see the mildest temperatures.
There is the potential for even warmer weather on Sunday! A west-southwesterly flow in advance of a cold front could push temperatures into the range of 70-75 away from the coast! A strong onshore breeze will keep shoreline highs in the 60s at best. Morning sunshine should give way to increasing cloudiness later in the day as a storm system approaches New England from the west. However, rain will likely hold off until Sunday night.
MONDAY…
Rain will end Monday morning, then weather conditions will quickly improve as the storm races away to the east of New England. The sky will become partly sunny, and there will be a gusty west-northwest wind. Highs will range from 65-70.
TUESDAY…
The northwesterly flow will deliver a shot of cooler air by Tuesday. Morning lows will be near 40 degrees, and afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and we’ll still have a brisk wind.
WEDNESDAY…
Low pressure to the south of New England could spread clouds into the state on Wednesday, but we should remain dry through the daylight hours. It's going to be another cooler than normal day with highs in the lower 60s. By May 6th, the normal high, rises to 68 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
