AFTERNOON UPDATE...
A soggy Thursday is underway, temps have been in the 50s for much of the morning, continuing early afternoon. While it's mild, we won't get near records for this date (as they're in the 60s). The wind is also an issue, with gusts already to over 40 mph.
Rain continues, heavy at times through the afternoon hours (can’t rule out some rumbles of thunder)… winding down around the evening commute from west to east. 2” will be common across the state and 3" totals (perhaps even more) will be possible in spots. Alerts are still in effect for Flash Flooding (statewide), Coastal Flooding (until 3p), and Wind (shoreline, until 6p).
With regard to flooding… there are a lot of factors in play here, from ice/snow melt to the heavy nature of the rain. There could be poor drainage, basement flooding… also, initially along streams/creeks, rivers. Then, the bigger rivers could go into flood as their tributaries swell. In fact, a River Flood Warning has already been posted for the Housatonic River, going into effect tomorrow.
This evening, as a front moves through and rain ends, the wind switches to the W/NW and colder air filters into the state. So we’ll drop through the 40s into the 30s, by say 7pm. Later tonight, as temps go below freezing, standing water could freeze leading to slick travel.
Tomorrow is just cold and windy with the chance for some flurries. The weekend forecast is on track: dry, p/m sunny Saturday, highs in the 20s; then, Sunday there could be snow showers in the morning, otherwise sun & clouds, highs in the 30s.
Next week starts off dry, but a system could bring wet/wintry weather later Tuesday into Wednesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
THIS MORNING…
A large area of high pressure moved away from the East Coast last night. Meanwhile, a storm system along with its associated cold front approached New England from the west. A southerly breeze intensified throughout the night and temperatures took off! We're in the mid to upper 40s out there this morning. Areas of fog have developed this morning as the mild and increasingly moist air flow moves across the cold snow and ice cover.
Right now, the rain is spotty, but that rain will become steadier by 7am.
A STORMY THURSDAY…
Several weather alerts that have been issued for today. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the entire state. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for southern portions of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties. Plus, a COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY has been issued for all of Coastal Connecticut from noon until 3pm.
Rain will be heavy at times today and that will make for a messy morning commute and evening commute with a lot of water on the roads, especially where drains are clogged by snow and ice. There is a chance for thunder in parts of the state later this morning and this afternoon as the storm and its associated cold front pass through the state. Rain will end by late this afternoon. Rainfall totals will range from 1-2”, but there could be locally higher amounts of over 2”.
The combination of heavy rain and mild temperatures will cause rapid snow and ice melt. Plus, the ground is frozen due to our recent cold snap. That means there will be nowhere for the water to go, except to runoff. This could result in poor drainage flooding and basement flooding. There is also the potential for flooding on small streams and rivers, and perhaps a few isolated ice jams.
A strong south to southwesterly breeze will push temperatures into the 50s across most of the state today. The wind could gust as high as 50 mph especially near the coast and over higher terrain. Minor coastal flooding is possible during the high tide cycle from noon until 3pm. The wind will turn northwesterly by later this afternoon and that’s when temperatures will begin to fall. The northwest wind could gust to over 30 mph later this afternoon and this evening.
The coastal storm will move away from New England tonight. The northwesterly wind will usher in much colder air. Temperatures will fall into the 20s. Any standing water will turn to ice on untreated surfaces. At least the return to colder weather will help slow down the runoff.
FRIDAY…
Friday will be partly sunny, windy and seasonably cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s. A passing flurry or snow shower can’t be ruled out. A westerly wind will likely gust to 30 mph or higher.
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend will start out dry and cold with lows 5-15 Saturday morning and highs in the 20s to possibly near 30 degrees Saturday afternoon. The sky should be partly sunny. Temperatures will dip into teens Saturday night and we should see an increase in cloud cover.
A weak disturbance could bring a round of snow showers Sunday morning then the afternoon should be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures should rise well into the 30s. Any snowfall accumulation should be very light.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be partly sunny and colder with high pressure centered to our north. Highs should be close to 30 degrees.
A storm system will move into the Northeast on Tuesday. At this point, it looks like the center will track to the west of New England. The sky should be cloudy, and we’ll likely see a period of snow that could change to a wintry mix or rain by late in the day. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 30s. Precipitation could change back to snow Tuesday night. Temperatures will fall back into the 20s.
Snow could linger into Wednesday morning, then the rest of the day should be partly sunny, windy and cold. Highs should range from 30-35.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
