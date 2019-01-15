THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
A ridge of high pressure will move across Southern New England tonight. That means it’ll be nice and quiet! The sky will be partly cloudy, and the wind will be light. Temperatures will fall back through the 20s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 15-25.
WEDNESDAY…
A cold front will approach New England from the west tomorrow. A southwesterly breeze will strengthen in advance of the front and slightly milder air will move into the state. Temperatures will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. The sky will be partly sunny. There is only a slight chance for a stray flurry during the late afternoon and early evening since the front will have very little moisture to work with.
On the heels of the front, a northwesterly wind will usher in another shot of colder air Wednesday night. Temperatures will dip into the range of 15-25.
THURSDAY…
High pressure will drift across New England Thursday and that means we can expect partly to mostly sunny skies. A veil of high clouds may arrive in the afternoon. The wind will be light, and temperatures should peak in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Clouds will increase Thursday night and snow will break out across the state, perhaps by midnight. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens and 20s.
FRIDAY…
A weak storm system will move through Southern New England Friday morning with snow, a wintry mix, and rain. The wintry precipitation will make roads slick for the Friday morning commute, especially away from the coast. Snowfall accumulations across the state will range from a coating to 3”. The storm will move away to the east of New England Friday afternoon and weather conditions will improve. The sky will partially clear and temperatures will rise well into the 30s to possibly near 40 degrees in some locations.
With further clearing, temperatures will drop to 15-25 Friday night.
A BIG WEEKEND STORM…
Saturday will be the better of the 2 weekend days without a doubt. Morning sunshine will give way to a cloudy sky during the afternoon, but we should get through the daylight hours without any snow. Temperatures should reach 28-34. Snow will overspread the state Saturday evening and it could become heavy at times Saturday night. Temperatures will bottom out in the 20s.
A potent storm will bring heavy precipitation to Connecticut throughout the day Sunday. At this point, the GFS Model and the European Model are forecasting the storm center to track through Southern New England. If that happens, milder ocean air will infiltrate the state. For now, we expect snow to change to an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain by Sunday morning. The icy mix should then change to plain rain across most of the state and this will last much of the day. Precipitation may change back to all snow late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening before ending. Highs should range from the 30s in Northern and Western Connecticut to the 40s in coastal and eastern portions of the state. If we do get a period of heavy rain, there could be problems with small stream and river flooding in addition to poor drainage and basement flooding. Of course, this forecast is subject to revision over the coming days. Just a slight shift in the storm track of 50 to 100 miles could make the difference between a major snowstorm and mostly rain. We will be sure to keep you updated over the coming days since this has the potential to be a disruptive storm.
No matter what happens Sunday, the storm will come to an end Sunday night, then it will turn windy and sharply colder with temperatures falling into the single digits and teens. The wind chill will drop below zero by dawn Monday.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Fortunately, Monday is a holiday. This is when we’ll observe the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. The sky will be partly sunny, but it will be windy and quite cold with highs 15-25! The wind chill will dip to zero, perhaps even below zero at times throughout the day.
Tuesday should be partly sunny, breezy and cold with lows 5-15 and highs in the 20s at best.
DECEMBER 2018...
December went into the record books as a wet and mild month with very little snow. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 33.1 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees above normal. 4.96” of rain was measured at the airport, which is 1.52” above normal. However, we only had 0.2” of snow for the month, which is 7.2” below normal.
2018, A VERY WET YEAR...
For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation for 2018 was 62.75”, which is 16.90” above normal! It is also the 5th wettest year on record and records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905! The wettest year on record was in 2011 when we had 69.23” of precipitation.
For Bridgeport, 2018 was the 2nd wettest year on record with a grand total of 60.40” of precipitation. The wettest year on record was in 1972 when Bridgeport received an incredible 73.93” of precipitation.
By precipitation, we mean total rainfall for the year plus the amount of liquid water contained in snow and ice.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
