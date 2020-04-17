NOON HOUR UPDATE...
***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for northern Connecticut, from this evening through tomorrow morning***
Our forecast is essentially on track…
Clouds increase this afternoon/evening, then precipitation starts (scattered and light). When it does begin, it should start as rain in most areas… then tonight into early Saturday, it switches to wintry mix and then snow across inland portions of the state. We’ll definitely see accumulations before the snow ends tomorrow morning. Our models are in agreement with the most snow falling in the higher elevations of NW CT (2-6") and NE CT (2-5"). Elsewhere inland, we’ll likely see a coating to 2 or 3 inches. The shoreline still appears to be just rain, so no accumulation there.
Tomorrow afternoon, there could be some partial clearing and highs will only be near 50.
Sunday is MUCH better: dry, brighter, milder. Under a mostly sunny sky, temps tops out in the low 60s inland, mid-50s at the coast.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
TODAY, 4/17/20…
A storm system will approach the New England from the west today. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness, and there will be a rising chance for rain and a wintry mix by later this afternoon or evening. It is going to be another chilly day with highs around 50, give or take a few degrees.
The storm will slip out to sea just to the south of New England tonight. At the same time, the air aloft will be marginally cold enough for snow. That means rain will mix with or change to wet snow over interior portions of the state. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s.
THE WEEKEND…
Tomorrow morning could be quite interesting with wet snow and rain falling across the state. It is likely we’ll see an accumulation of wet snow over interior Connecticut, especially in the higher elevations of Northwestern and Northeastern Connecticut. That’s where 2-4” of snow may accumulate. The rest of interior Connecticut should see a coating to 2” of snow. Southern and Coastal Connecticut will see little or no snow accumulation. Precipitation will end by midday or early afternoon, then we should see some partial clearing. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. Where there is an accumulation of snow in the morning, there will be plenty of melting during the afternoon.
Tomorrow night should be partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the 30s.
A southwesterly flow of milder air will develop on Sunday in advance of an approaching cold front. Therefore, temperatures will reach the lower 60s over interior portions of the state. Shoreline communities will be cooler with highs in the 50s due to a strong breeze from off the chilly water in Long Island Sound. It is going to be a pleasant day with partly sunny skies. A few showers are possible Sunday night. Lows will range from 40-45.
NEXT WEEK…
A coastal storm will move out to sea to the south of New England on Monday. It could brush Connecticut with a period of light rain during the morning and early afternoon, then we should see some clearing during the mid to late afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
By Tuesday, a strong cold front will approach New England from the west. There will be a rising change for showers during the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach 55-60 before the clouds and showers arrive.
After the front passes through, we will likely get a shot of cooler air for midweek. Wednesday should be partly to mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the 50s.
Another storm system could impact the state on Thursday with a rising chance for rain during the afternoon or evening. However, it should be a mild day with highs 60-65 away from the coast.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
