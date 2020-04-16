THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
A FREEZE WARNING is now in effect for southern portions of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties from midnight tonight until 8:00 am tomorrow morning.
After a breezy, cold day with highs only in the mid to upper 40s, we can expect a very cold night with temperatures dropping below freezing across much of the state. Temperatures will fall back through the 40s then into the 30s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 25-35. The sky will be partly cloudy to clear, and the brisk northwest wind will subside.
FRIDAY…
A storm system will approach the New England from the west tomorrow. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness, and there will be a rising chance for rain and a wintry mix by late afternoon or evening. It is going to be another chilly day with highs around 50, give or take a few degrees.
The storm will slip out to sea just to the south of New England Friday night. At the same time, the air aloft will be marginally cold enough for snow. That means rain will mix with or change to wet snow over interior portions of the state. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday morning could be quite interesting with wet snow and rain falling across the state. It is likely we’ll see an accumulation of wet snow over interior Connecticut, especially in the higher elevations of Northwestern and Northeastern Connecticut. That’s where 2-4” of snow may accumulate. The rest of interior Connecticut should see a coating to 2” of snow. Southern and Coastal Connecticut will see little or no snow accumulation. Precipitation will by midday or early afternoon, then we should see some partial clearing. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. Where there is an accumulation of snow in the morning, there will be plenty of melting during the afternoon.
Saturday night should be partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the 30s.
A southwesterly flow of milder air will develop on Sunday in advance of an approaching cold front. Therefore, temperatures will reach the lower 60s over interior portions of the state. Shoreline communities will be cooler with highs in the 50s due to a strong breeze from off the chilly water in Long Island Sound. It is going to be a pleasant day with partly sunny skies. A few showers are possible Sunday night. Lows will range from 40-45.
NEXT WEEK…
A coastal storm will move out to sea to the south of New England on Monday. It could brush Connecticut with a period of light rain during the morning and early afternoon, then we should see some clearing during the mid to late afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
By Tuesday, a strong cold front will approach New England from the west. There will be a rising change for showers during the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach 55-60 before the clouds and showers arrive.
After the front passes through, we will likely get a shot of cooler air for midweek. Wednesday should be partly to mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the 50s.
Another storm system could begin to impact the state on Thursday with a rising chance for rain during the afternoon or evening. However, it should be a mild day with highs 60-65 away from the coast.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
