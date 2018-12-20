A STORMY END TO THE WEEK…
Multiple weather alerts are now in effect:
A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the entire state from late tonight through late tomorrow night.
A COASTAL FLOOD WARNING has been posted for coastal portions of Fairfield and New Haven Counties for tomorrow morning. A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for coastal portions of Middlesex and New London Counties for tomorrow morning.
A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for southern portions of Fairfield and New Haven Counties, and all of Middlesex and New London Counties from late tonight through tomorrow afternoon.
TONIGHT, AND TOMORROW…
The storm will move northward along the spine of the Appalachians tonight and tomorrow. The center will pass far to the west of New England, which means we’ll be on the warm side of the storm. This system will come at us loaded with moisture and that is why flooding is a real concern.
Showers are likely this evening, then rain will become steadier and heavier after midnight. Temperatures will bottom out near 40 degrees this evening, but they will rise overnight as a southerly gathers strength. Parts of the state will see temperatures in the 50s during the Friday morning commute.
Tomorrow will be a washout. We can expect periods of rain that will be heavy at times. There is even a chance for a few rumbles of thunder during the heavier downpours. It is going to be windy and unseasonably mild with highs ranging from 58-65 in many parts of the state! Record highs for December 21st could be tied or broken. The record high for December 21st is 60 degrees for both the Greater Hartford Area and Bridgeport. Both records were set in 1957. The winter solstice will occur at 5:23 tomorrow afternoon, but it sure won’t feel like winter with perhaps the warmest December 21st on record!
A strong southerly wind could gust to 45 mph, especially in Southern Connecticut and in the higher elevations. Isolated to scattered power outages are possible.
Rain will taper off to showers tomorrow night. Rainfall totals are expected to range from 1-3”, but in some locations rainfall totals could approach 4”. The heavy rain could result in poor drainage flooding and dangerous driving conditions tomorrow. Although the rain will taper off Friday night, continued runoff could send some small streams and rivers over their banks. Even some large rivers could eventually go into a minor flood. Coastal Flooding is also a big concern too. During the high tide cycle tomorrow morning, moderate coastal flooding is likely in coastal sections of Fairfield and New Haven Counties. Minor coastal flooding is likely in coastal sections of Middlesex and New London Counties.
As mentioned above, rain will taper off to showers tomorrow night and it will remain mild with overnight lows in the 40s.
THE LAST WEEKEND BEFORE CHRISTMAS…
Weather conditions will improve, although slowly. A few showers will linger into Saturday morning. Otherwise, we can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs will be near 50 degrees, but temperatures will fall back through the 40s during the afternoon as a strengthening northwesterly wind begins to usher in cooler air.
Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and quite breezy, but not too cold for late December. Morning lows will range from 25-30, and afternoon highs will be in the low and middle 40s.
CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY…
A few flurries or snow showers are possible Monday morning, but overall, we’ll be in good shape for the holiday. Clouds will mix with some partial sunshine Monday, Christmas Eve Day. It’ll be breezy and chilly with highs in the lower 40s. Monday night will be clear and cold with lows in the upper teens and 20s. Tuesday, Christmas Day, will be nice a quiet! The sky will be mostly sunny, the wind will be light, and the air will be seasonably cold with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY…
A storm will slip out to sea to the south of New England on Wednesday. It could brush Connecticut with a little snow Wednesday morning. Otherwise, high pressure will bring clearing skies and a brisk northwesterly wind. Highs on Wednesday should be held to the 30s. Wednesday night will be clear and cold with a diminishing wind. Temperatures will dip into the teens to near 20 degrees.
The next storm will take aim at the Northeast later this week. Sunshine Thursday morning should be followed by increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. Highs will range from 35-40. A wintry mix could arrive late Thursday or Thursday night. However, the European Model is holding the wet weather off until Friday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.