A STORMY HALLOWEEN NIGHT…
A WIND ADVISORY has been posted for all of Connecticut from this evening through tomorrow morning. Additionally, a HIGH WIND WARNING has been posted for Hartford, Tolland, Middlesex, and New London Counties.
A strong cold front will pass through Connecticut later tonight, roughly between 1:00 am and 5:00 am. In advance of the front, a powerful southerly wind will get progressively stronger this evening. The wind will gust to 30-40 mph early this evening, which means trick-or-treaters will really have to hang onto those umbrellas. The weather will be showery as well, but the heaviest rain will arrive later tonight. By late this evening, the wind will gust to 40-50 mph. Heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms will arrive after midnight. There is the potential for strong to severe storms, especially in western portions of the state. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Western Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for severe storms. Heavy showers and thunderstorms will be capable of pulling high wind speeds aloft right down to the ground. During the time of the most intense rainfall, the wind could gust to over 50 mph, perhaps as high as 60 mph. Scattered powers outages are quite possible.
The air will be humid and unseasonably mild for trick-or-treaters this evening. Temperatures will hover near 70, give or take a few degrees. Later tonight, after the front passes through, temperatures will dip into the 40s and lower 50s. The wind will shift around to the west and it will ease up a little.
Rain will end from west to east across the state between 4:00 am and 7:00 am.
FRIDAY…
After a stormy night, tomorrow will be much better. A brisk westerly wind could gust to 40 mph or higher, but the sky will be mostly sunny, and the air will be seasonably cool, and much drier. Highs will be in the 50s.
A ridge of high pressure will move into New England tomorrow night. The sky will remain clear and the wind will subside. These ideal cooling conditions will lead to a chilly night with the mercury dipping into the upper 20s and lower 30s. A FREEZE WATCH has been issued for most of Southern Connecticut, where the growing season has not yet come to an end.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF NOVEMBER…
Overall, a nice weekend for early November. Plus, we’ll get an extra hour since Daylight Saving Time (DST) will come to an end. Sunshine will mix with some clouds by late Saturday, and the air will be seasonably cool with highs in the 50s. The wind will be light. The mercury will dip into the 30s Saturday night. A storm will pass out to sea to the east of New England Saturday night and early Sunday morning, but it will have little or no impact on our weather here in Connecticut. A period of very light rain is possible, especially to the east of Connecticut. Sunday will turn out nice with partly to mostly sunny skies and a brisk northwesterly breeze. Highs will be in the low and middle 50s. High pressure will move into New England by late Sunday night. The combination of clear skies and light winds will result in the coldest weather of the season, thus far, with the mercury dipping into the 20s in many outlying areas by dawn.
Don’t forget to turn your clocks back 1 hour when you go to bed Saturday night! DST officially ends at 2:00 am Sunday morning. It is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and CO detectors to ensure everything will be in working order throughout the heating season.
NEXT WEEK…
With high pressure in place, Monday should be mostly sunny and brisk with highs 50-55.
A cold front will approach New England from the west on Tuesday. Sunshine will mix with some clouds in the afternoon and temperatures should reach the mid to upper 50s. It now looks like scattered showers will hold off until Tuesday night.
With the front departing to the east of New England, Wednesday will be nice with mostly sunny skies and a brisk northwest wind. Highs will be in the 50s.
Thursday should start out sunny, then we expect increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. It’ll be a chilly day with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
WINTER STORM ALFRED & SUPERSTORM SANDY…
It was on October 29th in 2011 when a freak pre-Halloween storm named Winter Storm Alfred pounded the state with heavy wet snow. Heavy snow fell in the afternoon and evening, and it all came to an end shortly after midnight. When it was over, 884,000 customers were left in the dark. It was the worst power outage on record for Connecticut! Some customers were without power for 2 weeks. More than a foot of wet snow fell on some Connecticut towns and this happened when many trees still had plenty of leaves. As a result, numerous trees and powerlines came crashing to the ground. Halloween was cancelled or postponed in many communities due to the dangerous conditions.
Exactly 1 year later, on October 29th in 2012, Superstorm Sandy slammed into New Jersey. There was plenty of damage in Connecticut as well with historic coastal flooding. Winds gusted to hurricane force, reaching 76 mph in Groton and Bridgeport. Numerous trees and powerlines were knocked down. It was the state’s 2nd worst power outage on record with more than 856,000 customers left in the dark.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.