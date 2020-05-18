THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
With the exception of a passing sprinkle or isolated shower through early evening, it will just be overcast. Tonight, the clouds move out and temps drop into the 40s by daybreak.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Overall, the rest of the week appears to feature a stretch of dry weather that becomes progressively milder as high pressure builds into the region. Arthur, positioned to our south, will continue heading offshore and is no threat to CT.
Tomorrow will be a brighter day, but our Tuesday will also be breezy and cool. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s (at least 5 degrees below average) and wind will be up out of the northeast, between 15 and 25 mph.
Then, a warming trend gets underway. Wednesday, highs should reach the upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky. By Thursday, temps top out in the 70s inland, upper 60s at the coast. Friday, they could go well into the 70s under a partly sunny sky.
THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND…
We’re still several days out, but most of Memorial Day weekend is looking pretty good. As of snow, Saturday could be partly to mostly cloudy, with a chance for showers (but it shouldn’t be a washout), highs: 70-75. There is some uncertainty with regard to rain chances Sunday/Monday, but for now we’re going optimistically dry with a mix of sun and clouds (favoring the European Model, as opposed to the GFS that keeps showers around). Sunday, temps trend cooler: upper 60s/lower 70s. Then Memorial Day, highs rebound to the low and mid-70s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
