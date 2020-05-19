NOON HOUR UPDATE...
We can expect dry weather, with temps trending milder through the end of the week:
The rest of today will feature a lot of sunshine with just some scattered high/cirrus clouds. It will also be breezy, with a wind out of the northeast... highs 65-70.
Tomorrow, we’ll see another bright day… highs in the upper 60s.
Thursday, temps head into the lower 70s inland.
Friday, sun & clouds with highs 75-80. (Showers will be possible at night)
Holiday Weekend:
Saturday – chance for rain, 70s.
Sunday – sun & clouds, upper 60s/lower 70s.
Memorial Day – sun & clouds, lower/mid-70s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-----------------------------------
TODAY…
Today will be sunny and dry day, but it will be on the breezy side. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 60's, which is a bit below normal for the middle of May. Winds will be up out of the northeast, between 15 and 25 mph. Tropical Storm Arthur is spinning off the middle Atlantic coast. Arthur will continue to weaken over the next 24 hours and eventually move south. We may see some high clouds associated with this system, but that's it. Arthur poses no threat to the New England shoreline.
TOMORROW AND BEYOND....
A warming trend gets underway this week. Wednesday, highs should reach the upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky. By Thursday, temps top out in the 70s inland, upper 60s at the coast. Friday, they could go well into the 70s under a partly sunny sky.
THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND…
We’re still several days out, but most of Memorial Day weekend is looking pretty good. As of snow, Saturday could be partly to mostly cloudy, with a chance for showers (but it shouldn’t be a washout), highs: 70-75. There is some uncertainty with regard to rain chances Sunday/Monday, but for now we’re going optimistically dry with a mix of sun and clouds (favoring the European Model, as opposed to the GFS that keeps showers around). Sunday, temps trend cooler: upper 60s/lower 70s. Then Memorial Day, highs rebound to the low and mid-70s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon, Melissa Cole
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.