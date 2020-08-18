9:00 PM UPDATE…
It is a very pleasant Tuesday evening! The sky is clear and temperatures have already dipped into the 60s in many locations. Lakeville is the cool spot with a temperature of 62 degrees. Bridgeport and New Haven are the warm spots with a temperature of 78 degrees. It is 65 degrees in Danbury, 70 in Waterbury, 73 in Hartford, and 68 degrees in Willimantic. Dew point temperatures are in the 50s and lower 60s, which means the air is dry. Many locations are reporting calm conditions at this hour.
Previous Discussion...
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
It is shaping up to be a very pleasant night! Fair weather clouds will dissipate this evening, and the sky will be mainly clear overnight. Since the air is dry, temperatures will drop off nicely. They will fall through the 70s this evening, and overnight lows will be in the 50s and lower 60s!
THE REST OF THIS WEEK…
High pressure will be the dominant weather feature for the rest of this week, which is great news for us! The days will be comfortably warm, and the nights will be cool. Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, and the humidity will be low. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few isolated showers could pop up during the afternoon, but most of the state will be rain-free. The mercury will dip into the 50s tomorrow night under a mainly clear sky.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm with highs in the lower 80s. Once again, the humidity will remain low with dew points generally in the 50s. With high pressure overhead, Thursday night will be clear, calm, and cool with lows in the 50s.
Friday will be mostly sunny and a bit warmer. Temperatures will rise higher into the 80s, and the humidity may edge up a notch or two as a light southerly flow develops across the state. We should see some increase in cloud cover Friday night, and it won’t be as cool as the next few nights with lows in the 60s expected. The air will become muggy.
THE WEEKEND…
It is shaping up to be a warm, humid weekend. Temperatures should peak close to 90 away from the coast on Saturday. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine, and there will be a risk for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Saturday night will be mild and muggy with lows 65-70.
The humidity will remain high on Sunday, and temperatures will rise well into the 80s. Like Saturday, there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine, and there will be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
A cold front will approach New England from the west on Monday. Ahead of the front, there will be a south-southwesterly flow of warm, humid air. Temperatures should reach 85-90. There is a good chance the front will stir up a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.
Tuesday should be mostly sunny, and a northwesterly breeze will usher much drier air into the state. Highs will range from 80-85.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
5 HEAT WAVES IN 2020...
The first heat wave of the year was in June, and it lasted 5 days, from the 20th to the 24th. In July, we had three heat waves. The first lasted three days, from the 11th to the 13th. The second lasted 6 days, from the 18th to the 23rd. The third heat wave lasted 8 days! It started on July 25th and it ended on August 1st. The 5th heat wave of the year began on August 8th, and it lasted 5 days.
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.