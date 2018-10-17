WEDNESDAY RECAP…
As expected, the day started out bright with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. By early afternoon, temperatures warmed to near 60 degrees and soon thereafter clouds increased as a cold front moved into the state. Isolated showers also developed, bringing a quick downpour to some communities. Also with the front, a gusty wind… peaking between 30 and 40 mph.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
In the wake of the cold front, temperatures drop dramatically as chillier air filters into the state on a northwesterly wind. We’ll go from the 50s into the 40s this evening. Overnight, they’ll bottom out in the 30s, if not the upper 20s (in the usual colder spots)… factoring in the wind, it will ‘feel’ more like the 20s by daybreak Thursday across inland CT, even the teens in the Litchfield Hills!
TOMORROW…
Thursday will be unseasonable. After a cold and windy start, temperatures only rebound to the mid and upper 40s during the afternoon despite abundant sunshine. Readings like this are well below the average high of 62 for the 18th day of October. For comparison, it will feel more like December 1st (when the average high is only 45)! The wind will decrease a bit as the day progresses, but it will still factor in… making it feel like the 30s during the second half of the day.
FRIDAY…
Under a clear sky with a diminishing wind, the mercury will drop to freezing if not below by Friday morning across much of the state. This will likely end the growing season even along the CT coastline. As the flow becomes more southwesterly to end the week, milder air works into the state helping to boost temperature into the upper 50s by Friday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.
THE WEEKEND…
Milder air will be around Saturday, with it an increase in cloud cover and a chance for showers as a cold front approaches and moves through the region. Expect temperatures Saturday to start out near 40, and then warm to near 60. Enjoy it, as the milder weather will be short-lived. Behind another cold front, Sunday looks to be dry, brighter and about 10 degrees cooler with highs near 50.
NEXT WEEK…
The trend of below normal temperatures looks to continue. Expect lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s. Also, through the first half of the week, we’ll be storm-free and dry.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
