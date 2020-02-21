THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
After a cold day with highs in the 30s, we can expect another cold night. Temperatures will fall back through the 20s this evening under a crystal clear sky. How cold it will get later tonight will greatly depend on the wind. If the wind becomes very light, temperatures will drop well into the teens. If a breeze stirs most of the night, lows will be closer to 20 degrees. It looks like the general range of lows will be 12-22 with the highest readings closer to the coast.
THE WEEKEND…
It is shaping up to be a beautiful weekend! Saturday morning will be cold, but temperatures are going to rise rapidly thanks to abundant sunshine. Afternoon highs will be in the low and middle 40s. There will be a light west to southwesterly breeze.
Saturday night will be clear, calm, and chilly with lows in the 20s.
By Sunday, we’ll enjoy a taste of early spring! The sky will be sunny, and temperatures will reach or exceed 50 degrees over interior portions of the state. An onshore breeze from off the cold water in Long Island Sound will probably limit shoreline highs to the 40s. The water temperature is currently in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be partly sunny and mild with highs 50-55. A storm will track through the Great Lakes Region Monday night and Tuesday. However, the warm front will likely hang up to the south of New England. Therefore, we expect a cloudy, cool day with periods of rain and drizzle. Highs will only be in the 40s. There will be more rain and drizzle at times Tuesday night. Lows will be in the 30s thanks to a raw northeasterly flow.
Another storm will take aim at the northeast on Wednesday. Areas of drizzle and fog will give way to a steadier rain during the afternoon and evening. It is going to be a chilly day with a strong northeasterly breeze, and highs in the low to middle 40s. At some point Tuesday or Wednesday, sleet or wet snow could mix in especially over the higher elevations of Northern Connecticut.
Rain could change to snow briefly before ending Thursday morning. The rest of Thursday will be mostly cloudy and windy. Highs will be in the 40s. The northwesterly wind will usher colder air into the state for the end of the week. Temperatures will dip into the 20s Thursday night, and highs on Friday will be in the 30s at best. There will be a gusty northwesterly wind that will certainly add to the chill.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
JANUARY 2020…
January went into the record books as a mild, dry month with below normal snowfall. The average temperature was 33.1° at Bradley International Airport, which is 7.0° above normal. That makes this January’s average temperature the 9th warmest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and official records date back to 1905! The warmest temperature during the month was a record breaking 70° on the 12th. The coldest temperature was 4° on the 22nd.
Regarding precipitation, January 2020 was dry. Total precipitation at Bradley International was 1.79”, which is 1.44” below normal. Total snowfall was at 3.3”, which is 9.0” below normal. January was the 15th driest on record, and there have only been 19 Januarys with less snowfall.
THE WARMEST JANUARYS…
The warmest January on record for the Greater Hartford area was in 1932, when the average temperature was 37.7 degrees. January 1913 is in second place with an average temperature of 37.1 degrees. Third place goes to January 1933 with an average temperature of 36.6 degrees. 1937 is in 4th place with an average of 35.8 degrees. 1990 is in 5th place with an average of 34.6 degrees. 1950 is in 6th place with an average of 34.5 degrees. 2002 and 1949 are tied for 7th place with an average of 34.0 degrees. 1906 is in 8th place with an average of 33.5 degrees. This January, 2020, is in 9th place with an average of 33.1 degrees. January 2006 is in 10th place with an average of 33.0 degrees.
For Bridgeport, the average temperature this month was 36.7 degrees, which is a tie for the 3rd warmest on record. Official records for Bridgeport date back to 1948.
