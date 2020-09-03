NOON HOUR UPDATE...
The rest of today will feature breaks in the clouds, how much sun we see will dictate how high temps go… it will certainly be warm, mid-80s at least. The humidity will start to decrease a bit, but the drop will be more noticeable tomorrow.
Later this evening, after sunset, there’s a chance for rain/storms as a complex from the west heads our way. The bulk of it should pass to our south, but a few showers or a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out (best chance will be across southern CT).
We’ll end the week tomorrow on a dry, warm note … highs in the 80s.
The Holiday weekend looks fantastic, we’re now forecasting dry weather over the 3-day period (removed the chance for rain late Monday).
Saturday will be the coolest day, highs in the upper 70s (normal for early September)… then temperatures get progressively warmer by Monday, that’s when they’ll top out in the 80 to 85 degree range.
Next week (Tue/Wed), looks primarily day… otherwise, warm and humid.
Mark
HEAT RETURNS TODAY…
It is going to feel much more like summer again today. How high temperatures climb will greatly depend on the amount of sunshine we’ll see. Temperatures are expected to rise well into the 80s, perhaps the upper 80s over interior portions of the state. At least the humidity will drop to more tolerable levels. A few isolated or widely scattered showers may pop up in the afternoon heat, but many towns will remain dry.
A cold front will reach Connecticut by late tonight, but it will arrive with little fanfare. The risk of showers and thunderstorms will be low, but they can’t be completely ruled out overnight.
FRIDAY…
The cold front will slowly move across Southern New England on Friday. The humidity will tend to drop as the day progresses, but the air will remain warm. Highs will be in the 80s. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and the risk of a shower or thunderstorm will be quite low.
The air will finally turn cooler Friday night. Temperatures will dip into the 50s in many outlying areas by dawn!
THE LABOR DAY WEEKEND…
We are looking good! The holiday weekend will start out mild, but it will end up warm. Thanks to high pressure, Saturday will be mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs will range from 75-80, and the air will be dry. There will be a pleasant breeze as well. The mercury will dip into the 50s Saturday night, which will make for some great sleeping weather.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer. After a cool morning, temperatures will likely reach the lower 80s during the afternoon. Beach temperatures will range from 75-80 as a south to southwesterly breeze freshens during the afternoon.
Monday, Labor Day, will be quite warm with highs in the 80s away from the coast. A strong southerly breeze will develop as a cold front approaches the region from the west. The cold front could bring a few showers and thunderstorms to the state in the late afternoon and evening. The front will move away to the east of New England Monday night, then we’ll see a return of drier air.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY…
An area of high pressure will move into the region on Tuesday, but it may not stick around for very long. Therefore, sunshine is expected to give way to a mostly cloudy sky, and there may be a risk for showers by afternoon. Temperatures should reach the lower 80s.
By Wednesday, a deep southerly flow of warm, humid air will develop over the Eastern United States. Therefore, we can expect plenty of clouds with only limited sunshine. There will be a chance for showers as well. Highs are expected to be in the lower 80s and the air will be muggy.
SEPTEMBER IS HERE…
Yesterday, September 1st, marked the beginning of the meteorological autumn! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological autumn is all of September, October, and November. Officially, autumn begins 3 weeks from today, on Tuesday, September 22nd. The autumnal equinox will occur at 9:31 am.
During the month of September, the average high drops from 80 degrees on the 1st to 69 degrees on the 30th. The average low drops from 58 degrees on the 1st to 47 degrees on the 30th. We also lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight!
A RECORD METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER…
The average temperature from June 1st through August 31st (meteorological summer) was 74.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which represents the Greater Hartford Area. This is a tie for the hottest summer on record, and official records date back to 1905! The meteorological summer of 1973 also had an average temperature of 74.4 degrees. Originally, we reported an average temperature of 74.5 degrees for the meteorological summer, which would have been a new record instead of a tie. However, the average temperature has been corrected downward by 0.1 degrees.
The other record of note was the temperature reaching 90 degrees or higher at total of 39 days, which breaks the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983. The seasonal average is 17 days. Not only was this a record for the meteorological summer, it was also a record for any year. It is still possible to have a few more days 90 or higher in 2020.
Another headline is the rainfall deficit for the time span from June 1st through August 31st. With only 4.42" of rain, the deficit was 8.04” for the Hartford Area! It is for this reason parts of northern CT are in a “Severe Drought.” Conversely, at Bridgeport, the deficit is negligible (-0.07”) with a total of 10.96” of rain over the same timeframe.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, Melissa Cole
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
