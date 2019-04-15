***A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for Litchfield and Fairfield Counties until 7am this morning***
***A WIND ADVISORY goes into effect at 1pm and doesn't expire until 8am tomorrow morning***
***A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the CT River starting tomorrow***
TODAY…
A very potent storm system will track across New England today. Rain and thunderstorms will impact the morning commute so you may want to budget in a little extra time. There could even be an isolated tornado in SW AND NW portions of the state. If the sky starts to look threatening, please remain indoors until the cells of activity pass you by.
We will likely get a break in the action during the midday hours, but look for more scattered showers to re-develop in the afternoon. We may see a few peeks of sun during the day, but clouds will tend to be the rule. Temperatures initially will be quite mild-in the 60's, but then look for falling temperatures in the late afternoon and evening as some cooler air filters in from the NW.
Any lingering showers will end this evening and a brisk northwest wind will usher cooler, drier air into the state. Temperatures should drop to the range of 35-40 by later on tonight.
TUESDAY…
A flood watch has been issued for the CT River on Tuesday. Rain totals will range from .5" to 1.0" from today's rain, plus snow melt up north, may cause minor flooding along the CT river. We will be watching it.
Tomorrow will be partly sunny, windy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A northwest wind will likely gust to over 30 mph. At least the wind will help to dry things out.
WEDNESDAY…
A ridge of high pressure will crest over New England on Wednesday. That means the wind will be much lighter. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy, and it will be seasonably cool with highs in the lower 60s. More showers are expected to develop Wednesday evening or Wednesday night.
THURSDAY…
A warm front will move up the coast on Thursday. That means we can expect an overcast sky, light rain, drizzle, and areas of fog. If we remain in an east to northeasterly flow, temperatures will have a hard time rising out of the 50s.
FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND...
Friday is looking wet at this point. Lots of clouds, periods of rain, and temperatures in the 60's. Some models continue to keep rain around southern New England on Saturday too. But it looks like conditions will improve on Sunday, just in time for Easter.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
