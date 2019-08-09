THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A dry west to northwesterly flow will set the stage for a very pleasant Friday evening! The sky will become clear and temperatures will fall back through the 70s. The sky will be mainly clear overnight, and temperatures will bottom out in the range of 55-64.
THE WEEKEND…
It is shaping up to be a gorgeous weekend for all outdoor activities! Sunshine will mix with some partial cloudiness Saturday, and it will be slightly cooler than normal with highs ranging from the 70s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 80s in Southern Connecticut. The humidity will remain low thanks to the dry northwesterly flow. A few isolated to scattered showers will pass through the state during the afternoon, but many towns will remain dry.
High pressure will approach New England from the west Saturday night. The combination of clearing skies, dry air, and light winds will allow temperatures to dip solidly into the 50s in many outlying areas. The mercury could dip close to 50 degrees in the normally cooler locations.
Sunday will be the pick of the weekend! The sky will be mostly sunny. After a cool, comfortable morning, temperatures are expected to reach the lower 80s during the afternoon. The humidity will remain in check.
Sunday night will be clear to partly cloudy and comfortable with lows around 60 degrees.
NEXT WEEK…
The nice weather will carry over into early next week. Monday is expected to be party sunny and warmer with highs in the middle 80s.
A wave of low pressure will approach New England from the west on Tuesday. However, the precise track of the low remains in question. The GFS Model tracks the center of low pressure through Central New England Tuesday afternoon/evening. Meanwhile, the European Model has a more southerly track with the center tracking near or just to the south of the Connecticut Coast. If the GFS is correct, Tuesday will be very warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms likely. However, if the European Models is correct, Tuesday will be a little cooler with a more general rainfall developing during the afternoon with some embedded thunder. For now, we’ll side with the European Model. We are forecasting the sky to become cloudy Tuesday with rain developing during the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s. We can expect more rain Tuesday night.
The wet weather should end by Wednesday morning. For now, we are expecting partly sunny skies for both Wednesday and Thursday. The air will be seasonably warm with highs in the lower 80s. Overnight lows should range from 55-65.
Friday should be partly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms could arrive later in the day.
HURRICANE SEASON UPDATE…
Today, NOAA, released their updated forecast for the remainder of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season. They now believe there is a good chance this season will be more active than normal. The original forecast released in May expected 9-15 named storms of which 4-8 would reach hurricane strength, and 2-4 hurricanes would reach major hurricane strength (Category 3 or higher). The forecast released today is now expecting 10-17 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes, and 2-4 major hurricanes. A normal, or average, season sees 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes.
One of the key reasons for the upgrade is the absence of an El Nino. Sea surface temperatures in the Eastern Pacific have now returned to normal or neutral levels. When El Nino is present, westerly winds aloft are stronger over the Atlantic Basin. This creates shear in the atmosphere, which can inhibit the development and strengthening of tropical storms and hurricanes. This season, we’ve already had 2 named storms in the Atlantic Basin, Andrea and Barry. The hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th.
A RECORD BREAKING JULY…
July 2019 went into the record books as the hottest month on record for the Greater Hartford Area. Keep in mind, we are talking the hottest month on record, not just the hottest July! The average temperature was 78.2 degrees, which is 4.6 degrees warmer than normal. The previous record was 77.9 degrees in July 2013.
July also set a new record for the greatest number of 90-degree days for any month. The grand total was 19 days! The previous record was 17 days in July 2016.
Both records are quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905 for the Greater Hartford Area. That is 114 years of record keeping!
AUGUST AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
The average, or normal, high for August 1st is 85 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area, and the average low is 63 degrees. By August 31st, the average high drops to 80 degrees, and the average low falls to 58 degrees. Average rainfall for the month is 3.93”. The hottest temperature on record for the month of August is 102 degrees, which occurred on August 9th in 2001. The coolest temperature on record is 36 degrees, which occurred on August 31st in 1965. August 1955 was the wettest month on record with 21.87” of rain. That’s when we experienced devastating flooding in the state due to a tropical one/two punch from Connie and Diane.
We lose quite a bit of daylight during the month of August. Sunrise on August 1st is at 5:44 and sunset is at 8:09. That is 14 hours and 25 minutes of possible sunshine. On August 31st, sunrise is at 6:15 and sunset is at 7:26. That is 13 hours and 11 minutes of possible sunshine, which represents a loss of 1 hour and 14 minutes of daylight!
2019 HEAT WAVES…
The 1st: July 3-6 (93, 94, 92, 96). The 2nd: July 9-14 (90, 92, 90, 91, 91, 93). The 3rd: July 19-21 (91, 98, 100). The 4th: July 28-31 (93, 94, 96,90). We’ve now had a grand total of 22 days this year with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradley Int’l Airport, where the official records are kept.
