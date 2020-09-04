THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A cold front passed through Connecticut today, and now the air is drying out nicely. It will also turn cooler tonight. Under a clear sky, temperatures will fall back through the 70s this evening, and overnight lows will be in the very pleasant 50s.
THE LABOR DAY WEEKEND…
Overall, the holiday weekend is looking quite good! Thanks to high pressure, tomorrow will be mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs will range from 75-80, and the humidity will be low. There will be a pleasant breeze as well. Even beach temperatures will range from 75-80. The mercury will dip into the 50s again Saturday night, which will make for some great sleeping weather. The sky will be partly cloudy.
Sunday will be a nice day as well, although we’ll likely see a few more clouds. Overall, it should be a partly sunny day. The risk of a shower will be minimal. After a cool morning, temperatures will reach the lower 80s during the afternoon. Beach temperatures will range from 75-80 thanks to an onshore breeze.
We will round out the Labor Day weekend on the pleasant note! Monday will be mostly sunny, and it will be a great day for outdoor activities with a hint of mid-summer in the air. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s, and a nice southerly breeze will develop. That will keep shoreline highs closer to 80 degrees.
TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY…
With a large area of high pressure over the Western Atlantic and the jet stream plunging southward to our west, a deep southeasterly flow of warm, increasingly humid air will develop over Southern New England. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will likely feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. There may be some morning fog. All 3 days will be warm and humid with daytime highs in the 80s, and nighttime lows in the 60s. We could potentially see highs 85-90 at some point. The chances for rain will be minimal through Thursday, which is not good news since parts of the state are in a severe drought. There may be a slightly better chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Friday. Otherwise, our weather will remain unseasonably warm and humid with highs well up in the 80s.
SEPTEMBER IS HERE…
Tuesday, September 1st, marked the beginning of the meteorological autumn! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological autumn is all of September, October, and November. Officially, autumn begins 3 weeks from today, on Tuesday, September 22nd. The autumnal equinox will occur at 9:31 am.
During the month of September, the average high drops from 80 degrees on the 1st to 69 degrees on the 30th. The average low drops from 58 degrees on the 1st to 47 degrees on the 30th. We also lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight!
A RECORD METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER…
The average temperature from June 1st through August 31st (meteorological summer) was 74.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which represents the Greater Hartford Area. This is a tie for the hottest summer on record, and official records date back to 1905! The meteorological summer of 1973 also had an average temperature of 74.4 degrees. Originally, we reported an average temperature of 74.5 degrees for the meteorological summer, which would have been a new record instead of a tie. However, the average temperature has been corrected downward by 0.1 degrees.
The other record of note was the temperature reaching 90 degrees or higher at total of 39 days, which breaks the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983. The seasonal average is 17 days. Not only was this a record for the meteorological summer, it was also a record for any year. It is still possible to have a few more days with highs near 90 degrees this month.
Yet another record was broken. It was driest summer on record in the Greater Hartford Area! Only 4.42” of rain was measured from June 1st through August 31st, which broke the previous summer record of 4.75” in 1965. The deficit was 8.04”. Conversely, in Bridgeport, the deficit was negligible (0.07”) with a total of 10.96” of rain over the same time period.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
