THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A few isolated showers are possible in Western Connecticut early this evening. Otherwise, we can expect a mild, muggy night. Temperatures will fall back through the 80s then into the 70s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of fog will likely form, especially near the coast.
THE FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND…
Summer officially arrives tomorrow, June 20th at 5:44 in the afternoon. That is when the summer solstice will occur. It is certainly going to feel like summer throughout the weekend, and well beyond! After some early morning low clouds and fog, tomorrow will be partly sunny and hot. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees, and the air will be humid with dew points at least in the 60s. The heat index (what you feel) will likely range from 90-95 over interior portions of the state. Sunday, Father’s Day, won’t be quite as warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. However, the air will remain quite humid. There will be relief at the beaches both days with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
With the remnants of an upper level low passing through the region, isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up during the heat of the afternoon both Saturday and Sunday. However, they will be hit or miss. Some towns could get a good downpour (which is what we really need), but many cities and towns could go through the weekend completely dry.
Rainfall deficits during the month of June continue to build. There has only been 0.42” of rain at Bradley International Airport this month. The deficit has now reached 2.61”. In Bridgeport, there has only been 0.64” of rain month-to-date. The deficit is now more than 1.90”. Some towns have been fortunate to have a little more rainfall. For example, Wethersfield has received 1.56”. However, a good portion of Northern Connecticut and Southwestern Connecticut are now considered to be “abnormally dry”.
NEXT WEEK…
The heat is really going to ramp up next week, and the humidity will remain high. In fact, the first heat wave of 2020 is possible! Temperatures will rise close to 90 degrees in the Northern Connecticut River Valley on Monday. Most of the state will have highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday may very well be the hottest day of the week. That’s when temperatures are expected to reach 90-95. We may have a shot at 90 degrees or higher on Wednesday too. Thursday may be a little cooler with highs in the 80s, but the air will remain quite humid. Friday will be very warm with highs 85-90. The humidity may drop off a little.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up just about every day next week. The risk may be somewhat higher on Monday as a surface trough moves into the region. The risk may be even higher on Thursday. That’s when a frontal boundary will push into the warm, moisture laden air.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
