THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A ridge of high pressure will crest over New England tonight. That means we can look forward to some very pleasant weather throughout the night! The sky will be mainly clear, and the air will remain dry. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s this evening, and overnight lows will range from 52-62. Conditions will be ideal for the UConn football season opener against Wagner at Rentschler Field this evening. Kickoff is at 7:00 pm and the temperature should be in the mid to upper 70s at that time. Meanwhile, it is the last home game of the season for the Hartford Yard Goats. They are taking on Harrisburg and the first pitch is at 7:05 this evening.
FRIDAY…
A weak cold front will approach New England from the west tomorrow. Since the front will have very little moisture to work with, we only expect a few isolated showers in the late afternoon and evening. A southwesterly flow in advance of the front will pump warm air into the state. Highs will be in the middle 80s. The humidity will rise a little higher, but it still won’t be too bad.
After the front passes through, a dry northwesterly flow will develop tomorrow night. Temperatures will dip into the 50s and lower 60s by dawn Saturday.
THE LABOR DAY WEEKEND…
High pressure will build into the region on Saturday and that means the holiday weekend will be off to a beautiful start! Saturday will feature abundant sunshine, and the humidity will be low. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Weather conditions will be ideal for all outdoor events, including the Woodstock Fair, the Haddam Neck Fair, and the Goshen Fair!
The combination of clear skies, light winds, and dry air will allow temperatures to drop into the 50s Saturday night. There may be some upper 40s in the normally cooler locations.
Sunday will start out nice, but clouds will take over during the afternoon and light rain showers may develop at some point during the late afternoon or evening. However, most of the day will be dry and comfortable with highs in the 70s.
Monday, Labor Day, will probably feature more clouds than sun. While a few showers are likely, a washout is unlikely. We expect highs in the mid to upper 70s, and the humidity may rise a bit higher.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY…
A developing southwesterly flow will usher warm, humid air into Southern New England on Tuesday. Temperatures will likely rise into the 80s. While most of the day should be dry, a passing shower or two can’t be ruled out.
Wednesday will be partly sunny, warm and humid with highs in the 80s. An approaching cold front will bring the risk of a shower or thunderstorm.
THURSDAY...
Thursday is shaping up to be a beautiful day! High pressure will build into the region with fresh, dry air. The sky will be mostly sunny and we are forecasting highs in the 70s!
ANNIVERSARY OF TROPICAL STORM IRENE…
Irene struck Connecticut on August 28th in 2011. Timing was NOT on our side! Irene approached Connecticut as high tide was occurring or moving in. Additionally, the eye of Irene passed over Southeastern New York State and Western Connecticut. Thus, onshore winds pushed a tremendous amount of water up and over the shoreline. When you combine all of these factors, the result was devastating coastal flooding. Inland flooding is a big problem too with 5-10 inches of rain falling over a good portion of the state. While winds in Connecticut never reached hurricane force, the trees were very wet, and winds battered the state for a long time due to the relatively slow forward speed of Irene. Plus, the ground was already wet due to abundant rainfall during the month of August. That is probably why we had record power outages across the state. The record was surpassed only 2 months later when Winter Storm Alfred pounded the state with heavy, wet snow!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
