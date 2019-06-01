THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE
Saturday
Today marks the beginning of the meteorological summer, that lasts until August 31. June 1st also marks the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through November 30th.
Today will be pleasant with partly sunny skies and warm temperatures. We are forecasting highs in the lower 80s away from the coast. The beaches will be a little cooler with highs in the 70s. The average high for June 1st for the Greater Hartford Area is 76 degrees. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into western Connecticut during the late afternoon and early evening, but they will quickly dissipate after sunset.
Sunday
There will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. A strong cold front will approach southern New England. This front will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms at two points in time. Well in advance of the front, a few showers will be possible during the morning. Then, murky sun and warm, muggy weather will prevail during the later morning and most of the afternoon. Before afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms arrives, temperatures will rise well into the 70s to near 80 degrees. If we get enough sunshine, temperatures could top 80 degrees over interior portions of the state. Then, a line of showers and storms will come as the front nears the region. Some of the storms could be strong, with gusty wind and isolated pockets of hail. The Storm Prediction Center has projected a low probability chance for severe thunderstorms, so we will need to be “weather aware.” Showers and storms will end Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK
Monday
Cooler, blustery weather will come Monday. On the heels of the cold front, a strong northwesterly flow will usher in unseasonably cool air for the beginning of next week. Monday will be partly sunny and breezy, and highs will only be in the mid to upper 60s, which will be nearly 10 degrees below normal. While a shower is possible, most of the day will be dry. Monday night will be downright chilly with lows in the 40s in many outlying areas!
Tuesday
Tuesday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies, and the chilly air will begin to moderate. Temperatures should reach 70 degrees or a little higher during the afternoon.
Wednesday
Wednesday will be warmer. A developing southwesterly breeze will send temperatures rising into the lower 80s away from the coast. The sky will be partly sunny, and a few showers and thunderstorms could move into the state before the afternoon is over.
Thursday
Thursday should be partly sunny and quite warm. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s. With a weak cold front nearby, a couple of showers and thunderstorms could pop up in the warmth of the afternoon.
Friday
It looks like Friday will be a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s.
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
