MAY WILL END ON A QUIET NOTE…
Finally, an evening without rain! The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy going into this evening, then the sky will become mainly clear tonight. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s this evening, and overnight lows will be in the 50s. The wind will become very light as an area of weak high pressure moves into the state. Areas of fog will form and it could become locally dense near the coast.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE…
Tomorrow, June 1st, marks the beginning of the meteorological summer! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological summer is all of June, July, and August. June 1st also marks the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through November 30th.
Tomorrow will be pleasant with partly sunny skies and warm temperatures. We are forecasting highs in the lower 80s away from the coast. The beaches will be a little cooler with highs in the 70s. The normal, or average, high for June 1st for the Greater Hartford Area is 76 degrees. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into Western Connecticut during the late afternoon and early evening, but they will quickly dissipate after sunset.
A strong cold front will approach Southern New England on Sunday. This is when we’ll see a better chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Before the rain arrives, temperatures will rise well into the 70s to near 80 degrees. If we get enough sunshine, temperatures could top 80 degrees over interior portions of the state. Showers and storms will end Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK…
On the heels of the cold front, a strong northwesterly flow will usher in unseasonably cool air for the beginning of next week. Monday will be partly sunny and breezy, and highs will only be in the mid to upper 60s, which will be nearly 10 degrees below normal. While a shower is possible, most of the day will be dry.
Monday night will be downright chilly with lows in the 40s in many outlying areas! Tuesday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies, and the chilly air will begin to moderate. Temperatures should reach 70 degrees or a little higher during the afternoon.
Wednesday will be warmer. A developing southwesterly breeze will send temperatures rising into the lower 80s away from the coast. The sky will be partly sunny, and a few showers and thunderstorms could move into the state before the afternoon is over.
Thursday should be partly sunny and quite warm. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s. With a weak cold front nearby, a couple of showers and thunderstorms could pop up in the warmth of the afternoon.
It looks like Friday will be a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND RECAP…
It was a beautiful Memorial Day weekend! We had to deal with clouds from time to time, but there was plenty of sunshine too. The high temperature at Bradley International Airport on Saturday was 76 degrees. Sunday was the warmest day of the weekend with a high of 90 degrees! It was the first time we hit 90 this year and the first time it was 90 degrees or higher since September 6th of last year! Memorial Day was picture perfect. We enjoyed bright sunshine, a nice breeze, and low humidity. Highs were in the upper 70s and lower 80s. One of the warmest locations in the state was Groton with a high of 83 degrees. Temperatures along the entire length of our coastline dropped through the 70s during the afternoon when the breeze turned onshore. The official high at Bradley International was 82 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
