Our Thursday is going to be a really nice one weather-wise across Connecticut! The wet weather is over and cloud cover has been eroding, setting the stage for a mostly sunny sky. After starting out in the 60s, expect highs in the low to mid-80s. Additionally, a northwesterly breeze will deliver somewhat drier air, so the humidity will drop as dew point values decrease as the day progresses.
Tomorrow starts out dry, but a weak cold front will approach New England from the west late in the day. Highs will be in the mid-80s, and the humidity will rise a little higher thanks to a developing southwesterly flow. The front will have very little moisture to work with, so there will only be a slight chance for an isolated shower toward or after the evening commute.
High pressure will build into the region on Saturday and that means the holiday weekend will be off to a beautiful start! Expect a mostly sunny sky with low humidity. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. It’ll be a pleasant day for all outdoor activities.
The combination of a clear sky, light wind, and dry air will allow temperatures to drop well into the 50s Saturday night. There may be some upper 40s in the normally cooler locations.
Sunday will start out nice, but clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon and light rain showers may develop at some point late in they day. Temperatures will likely peak in the 70s, so at least it will be a comfortable day.
The best chance for showers comes Sunday night into Labor Day Monday. We think they'll be scattered in nature, as a washout appears very unlikely at this point. We are expecting highs in the mid to upper 70s, and the air should turn a little muggier.
A developing southwesterly flow will usher warm, humid air into Southern New England on Tuesday. Temperatures will likely rise into the 80s. While most of the day should be dry, a passing shower or two can’t be ruled out.
Wednesday will be partly sunny, warm and humid with highs in the 80s. An approaching cold front will bring the risk of showers and thunderstorms.
Irene struck Connecticut on August 28th in 2011. Timing was NOT on our side! Irene approached Connecticut as high tide was occurring or moving in. Additionally, the eye of Irene passed over Southeastern New York State and Western Connecticut. Thus, onshore winds pushed a tremendous amount of water up and over the shoreline. When you combine all of these factors, the result was devastating coastal flooding. Inland flooding is a big problem too with 5-10 inches of rain falling over a good portion of the state. While winds in Connecticut never reached hurricane force, the trees were very wet, and winds battered the state for a long time due to the relatively slow forward speed of Irene. Plus, the ground was already wet due to abundant rainfall during the month of August. That is probably why we had record power outages across the state. The record was surpassed only 2 months later when Winter Storm Alfred pounded the state with heavy, wet snow!
