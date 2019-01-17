AFTERNOON UPDATE...
Forecast for tonight is on track, light snow starts around/after midnight, ends mid-morning Friday. There could be a coating to 2” for the AM commute, making for slick travel. Partial clearing gets underway tomorrow afternoon and temps top out between 35 and 40.
For the weekend, a significant/substantial winter storm is likely! Snow develops late Saturday for all of CT. Thereafter, there is some uncertainty as it transitions (dependent on how the storm tracks). Regardless of precip type, it will be heavy… from snow, to sleet and/or freezing rain, to a just a cold rain. The system departs late Sunday, and temperatures PLUMMET!
For MLK, Jr. Monday … highs will be in the teens, wind chill values will be 10 to 20 below zero!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-----------------------------------------
TODAY, 1/17/19…
With high pressure drifting across New England, today will be nice and quiet. The sky will be partly sunny, and the wind will be light. The air will be seasonably cold with highs ranging from the middle 20s to the lower 30s.
The sky will become cloudy tonight and snow will develop toward midnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the 20s.
FRIDAY…
A weak storm system will move through Southern New England tomorrow morning with snow, a wintry mix, and rain. The wintry precipitation will make roads slick for the commute tomorrow morning, especially away from the coast. Snowfall accumulations across the state will range from a coating to 3”. The storm will move away to the east of New England tomorrow afternoon and weather conditions will improve. The sky will partially clear and temperatures will rise well into the 30s to near 40 degrees. We’ll be in good shape for the afternoon drive home.
With further clearing, temperatures will drop to 15-25 tomorrow night.
A STORMY WEEKEND…
There is the potential for a major winter storm this weekend. However, the outcome is highly uncertain at this point. For Saturday, there won't be any problems during the daylight hours. Sunshine will fade behind increasing cloudiness as temperatures reach the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Snow will develop Saturday evening and it will accumulate. Surfaces will be cold, and temperatures will be in the 20s. There could be enough snow to plow and shovel, but we won’t get specific with snowfall predictions at this point.
Sunday is going to be quite messy. The precipitation type will greatly depend on the exact storm track. There is no doubt there will be plenty of cold, arctic air banked to the north of the storm track and this will play a major role. Everything is on the table at this point, from a major snowstorm, to a major ice storm, to a snow changing to heavy rain event. Everything depends on the precise track. We can't rule out a foot or more of snow for parts of the state or a significant accumulation of ice that may result in power outages. Sleet would certainly be a lot better than freezing rain when it comes to power outage concerns. There is a good chance we’ll see a change to plain rain in Southeastern Connecticut, but heavy rain could result in some localized flooding and perhaps even some basement flooding. This morning's guidance models are diverging with the storm track. The GFS has the storm center moving over Connecticut. This is a warm track, which would suggest snow will change to any icy mix then rain. However, the European Model is forecasting a track to the south of Connecticut, which would mean more in the way of frozen precipitation. Temperatures Sunday could range anywhere from the 20s and 30s over interior portions of the state to the 40s in coastal sections of New London County.
No matter what happens Sunday, the storm will come to an end Sunday night, and there is a good chance it will end as snow. It will then turn windy and sharply colder with temperatures falling into the single digits and teens. The wind chill will drop below zero by dawn Monday. A flash freeze is likely! That means any slush and water will turn to ice.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Fortunately, Monday is a holiday and we don’t have to worry about school closings. However, it will be partly sunny, windy and cold with highs only in the teens to near 20. The wind chill will dip to zero or below throughout the day.
Tuesday should be mostly sunny, breezy and cold with lows in the single digits and highs in the 20s.
By Wednesday, the next storm could move into the Northeast. For now, we are forecasting a wintry mix to develop with highs 35-40.
DECEMBER 2018...
December went into the record books as a wet and mild month with very little snow. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 33.1 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees above normal. 4.96” of rain was measured at the airport, which is 1.52” above normal. However, we only had 0.2” of snow for the month, which is 7.2” below normal.
2018, A VERY WET YEAR...
For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation for 2018 was 62.75”, which is 16.90” above normal! It is also the 5th wettest year on record and records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905! The wettest year on record was in 2011 when we had 69.23” of precipitation.
For Bridgeport, 2018 was the 2nd wettest year on record with a grand total of 60.40” of precipitation. The wettest year on record was in 1972 when Bridgeport received an incredible 73.93” of precipitation.
By precipitation, we mean total rainfall for the year plus the amount of liquid water contained in snow and ice.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
