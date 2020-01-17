***A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for northern Litchfield County, while a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for the rest of the state... from Saturday afternoon into Saturday night***
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
After a cold and breezy day, a cold and breezy evening is underway. Under a clear sky, the wind will diminish and temperatures drop through the teens. But, while the wind is up, it will make it feel like the single digits (even, at times, below zero). But, once it goes calm, we could see temperatures bottom out in the single digits (especially across inland CT), compliments of radiational cooling. The one caveat is cloud cover, if it increases too soon, the lows will be a bit higher (in the teens).
THE WEEKEND…
What a 180 from last weekend, when record warmth was achieved!
While we’ve seen rounds of sleet and freezing rain over the past month or so, it’s been some time since we’ve seen accumulating snow here in Connecticut --- that changes this weekend. A storm system currently moving through the middle of the country will take aim on Southern New England, arriving Saturday. We’ll start the day with limited/filtered sunshine (if any at all), as clouds increase. Snow begins to fall tomorrow afternoon, statewide, before a transition (from south to north) to a mix and then rain as we progress from Saturday evening into the early overnight hours. We could see a several hour period of accumulating snow, before the transition occurs. During this time frame, we could see snow come down at around an inch an hour. We’re still thinking southeastern CT will get 1-2”, then 2-5” inland --- with the greatest amounts (possibly in excess of 5”) in the Litchfield Hills, where we’ll see snow the longest (perhaps no transition there).
Our latest model runs are consistent on a more progressive, or faster system. Given this, any precipitation should be over or winding down just after midnight. Over the 2nd half of the weekend, we expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 40; however, a breeze will make it feel a bit colder.
NEXT WEEK…
MLK, Jr. Monday, we enter what will likely be a prolonged period with temperatures running not only below average, but below freezing. At the same time, the pattern will be quiet, featuring a stretch of dry, bright weather. Essentially, expect lows in the teens and single digits, then highs in the 20s. This will be the case through Wednesday. By Thursday, we’re forecasting highs back above freezing, in the mid-30s. Then Friday, highs should top 40!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
LAST WEEKEND’S RECORD WARMTH…
Saturday, new records were set for January 11th: The high for the Hartford Area was 68° (previously 60° form 1983), for Bridgeport the high was 59° (surpassing 56° from 1975). Then, records for January 12 (Sunday) were shattered: The high for Hartford was 70, (previously 60° from 2018). In Bridgeport, the high reached 69° (breaking the old record from 2018 of 53° by 16°).
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
