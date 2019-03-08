THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
After topping out above freezing for the first time since Monday with highs in the mid-30s, temperatures slowly drop into the 20s this evening. Clouds decrease overnight as a disturbance passing by to our south moves offshore. With the snow cover, a clearing sky, and a light wind… temperatures bottom out in the upper teens and lower 20s.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday, we should see ample sunshine. While we will start out on a chilly note (but not *as* cold as the past couple of mornings), temperatures peak in the mid-40s during this afternoon! A refreshing change and more in line with the average high for this time of year. Tomorrow will definitely be the better of the two weekend days as a storm system moves in Saturday night. Just before daybreak Sunday snow develops and we’ll see minor accumulations: 1-3” NW of I-84 and near the MA border, a coating to 1” elsewhere. Then, snow transitions to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain during the morning then goes over to just a chilly rain, from south to north. The precipitation wraps up late afternoon, expect highs in the low to mid-40s.
If you’ll be attending a St. Patrick’s Day parade this weekend, the weather may or may not cooperate. You’re in luck if Hartford is your destination as it will be dry and sunny with temperatures in the upper 30s as it steps off at 11am. Unfortunately, Sunday, for the New haven Parade at 130pm --- a chilly rain looks likely with temps near 40!
Also this weekend: Daylight Saving Time kicks off at 2am Sunday. This is when we ‘spring forward’ and lose an hour of sleep. Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead an hour before going to bed Saturday night.
THE 3RD WEEK OF MARCH…
Next week still appears to be storm-free and dry, at least to start. Monday will be windy and seasonable, then temps go down briefly Tuesday before rebounding Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Temperatures will likely reach/exceed 50 Thursday and Friday, but also by then chances for rain will be on the increase.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
