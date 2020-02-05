THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Connecticut with the exception of southern portions of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties. The advisory is in effect from late tonight through early tomorrow afternoon.
This evening will be mostly cloudy, but we’ll remain dry through midnight. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s. After midnight, snow and an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain will develop. Overnight lows will range from 27-34.
THURSDAY…
A storm will track to the west of New England on Thursday, and a warm front will move up the coast toward Connecticut. A wave of low pressure will develop on the warm front, and that will keep the front from reaching Connecticut. It will likely remain to our south. Most of the snow will over before dawn. Total accumulation of snow and sleet will likely range from nothing to 1” over interior portions of the state. During the morning commute, we’ll likely have to deal with areas of sleet, freezing rain, and rain. Roads will be slushy or wet. During the afternoon, precipitation will be light and spotty, and it will be mostly in the form of rain showers. High temperatures will range from the mid to upper 30s in Northern Connecticut to the middle 40s along portions of the I-95 corridor. We’ll be in pretty good shape during the afternoon commute, although it will be damp and foggy.
Another storm will move up the coast toward Southern New England tomorrow night. It now looks like the axis of heaviest rainfall will be to the east of Connecticut. We can still expect a pretty good soaking with moderate rain at times. Overnight lows will be in the 30s.
FRIDAY…
The Friday morning commute will be wet with plain rain. Temperatures will be above freezing statewide. Rain may end as a wintry mix or snow during the afternoon and evening. For most of the state, there should be little or no snow accumulation, but the Northwest Hills could pick up 1-5”. Highs temperatures will range from the 30s in the Hills to the 40s along the I-95 corridor. In the Greater Hartford Area, highs should be close to 40 degrees. A brisk northwesterly wind will develop toward evening as the storm moves away to the north of Connecticut. Wind gusts will reach 30 mph or higher by evening. Total rainfall between Thursday and Friday should range from 0.5” to 1.25. There may be some poor drainage flooding at times, but we don’t anticipate any major problems with flooding since a little less rain is now expected.
The northwesterly flow will deliver a shot of much colder air Friday night. The mercury will dip into the range of 15-25 and the sky will become mainly clear.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will be partly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs will range from the 20s in the Northwest Hills to the lower 30s near the coast. Saturday night will be partly cloudy and quite cold with lows in the teens!
A weak wave of low pressure will slip out to sea to the south of New England on Sunday. This will not be a big storm. However, there could be a period of light snow or snow showers at some point. It’ll be a mostly cloudy, cold day with highs in the 30s at best.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will feature a mostly cloudy sky, and rain or wet snow showers will be possible. Temperatures are expected to rise well into the 40s thanks to a milder southwesterly flow in advance of a cold front.
We could get brushed with a light wintry mix early Tuesday, then the sky should become partly sunny. Highs are expected to range from 40-45.
Another storm could move into the Northeast by midweek. For now, we are forecasting a mostly cloudy day with rain or a wintry mix in the afternoon. Highs should be near 40 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
JANUARY 2020…
January went into the record books as a mild, dry month with below normal snowfall. The average temperature will come in at 33.1 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which is 7.0 degrees above normal. That makes this January’s average temperature the 9th warmest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and official records date back to 1905! The warmest temperature during the month was a record breaking 70 degrees on the 12th. The coldest temperature was 4 degrees on the 22nd.
Regarding precipitation, January 2020 was dry. Total precipitation at Bradley International was 1.79”, which is 1.44” below normal. Total snowfall was at 3.3”, which is 9.0” below normal. January was the 15th driest on record, and there have only been 19 Januarys with less snowfall.
THE WARMEST JANUARYS…
The warmest January on record for the Greater Hartford area was in 1932, when the average temperature was 37.7 degrees. January 1913 is in second place with an average temperature of 37.1 degrees. Third place goes to January 1933 with an average temperature of 36.6 degrees. 1937 is in 4th place with an average of 35.8 degrees. 1990 is in 5th place with an average of 34.6 degrees. 1950 is in 6th place with an average of 34.5 degrees. 2002 and 1949 are tied for 7th place with an average of 34.0 degrees. 1906 is in 8th place with an average of 33.5 degrees. This January, 2020, is in 9th place with an average of 33.1 degrees. January 2006 is in 10th place with an average of 33.0 degrees.
For Bridgeport, the average temperature this month was 36.7 degrees, which is a tie for the 3rd warmest on record. Official records for Bridgeport date back to 1948.
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.