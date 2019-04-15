THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
After 2 rounds of heavy rain today with lightning and thunder, we can now look forward to drier weather tonight. However, it will be quite windy. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for all of Connecticut. The northwest wind will gust to 40-50 mph and this could lead to isolated to scattered power outages. Any lingering showers will depart early this evening, then the sky will become partly cloudy. We’ll have further clearing overnight. The air will turn much cooler. After highs in the 60s earlier today, temperatures will fall into the 40s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees.
The Connecticut River is now under a Flood Warning from Northern Connecticut all the way to where the river empties in Long Island Sound. The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow due to the recent heavy rainfall and snowmelt up north. Minor flooding is expected.
TUESDAY…
Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, windy and seasonably cool with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The northwest wind could still gust to 40 mph through midday. At least the wind will help to dry things out. The wind will subside by evening.
A band of showers associated with a front should pass to the south of Connecticut tomorrow night. That will leave us with a partly cloudy, chilly night with the mercury dipping into the 30s in many outlying areas.
WEDNESDAY…
A ridge of high pressure will crest over New England on Wednesday. That means the wind will be light throughout the day. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and it will be a comfortable day with highs in the lower 60s away from the coast.
The sky will become cloudy Wednesday night as high pressure slips offshore allowing a moist maritime flow to develop. Spotty light rain and drizzle could develop toward dawn. Overnight lows should range from 40-45.
THURSDAY…
A warm front will move up the coast on Thursday. That means we can expect an overcast sky with spotty light rain and drizzle. Temperatures may not rise out of the 50s due to the abundant cloud cover. Plus, areas of fog may develop in the afternoon or at night as increasingly humid air flows across the chilly water in Long Island Sound and the Atlantic Ocean. The fog could become dense Thursday night, especially near the coast.
FRIDAY…
A storm will track through Kentucky and Ohio on Friday, and the warm front will move off to the north of Connecticut. A strong southerly breeze will develop, and temperatures could reach or exceed 70 degrees away from the coast. Shoreline highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Since the air will be moist, the sky will be mostly cloudy. Plus, we’ll likely see a few showers and areas of drizzle. Dense fog could persist in coastal areas well into the morning hours.
Showers are likely Friday night and the mild southerly breeze will hold temperatures up. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.
EASTER WEEKEND…
A cold front will move across the state on Saturday. Showers could be heavy in the morning since the front will have plenty of moisture to work with. There may be a few embedded thunderstorms as well. We should begin to dry out Saturday afternoon, but there may be a few lingering showers. It’ll be another mild day with highs close to 70 degrees.
By Easter Sunday, low pressure aloft will spin around over the Northeast. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy and a few more showers may develop during the afternoon. However, much of the day should be dry. The air will be a little cooler with highs in the 60s expected.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
With the area of low pressure departing, Monday is looking good. The sky should be partly sunny, and a southwesterly breeze will bring milder air back into the state. Temperatures should reach the low and middle 70s away from the coast.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
