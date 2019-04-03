THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A WIND ADVISORY is effect for all of Southern Connecticut until 6:00 pm. For Northern Connecticut, the WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Litchfield County until 10:00 pm, and for Hartford, Tolland, and Windham Counties until 9:00 pm.
The west to northwest wind will remain strong well into this evening with gusts to 40 mph or higher. The wind will ease up a little overnight. Otherwise, we are looking at a nice night with a clear or mainly clear sky. After a balmy day with highs in the 60s, cooler air will overspread the state throughout the night. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s this evening then into the 40s before midnight. Overnight lows will range from 28-36.
A DRY THURSDAY…
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, and the air will be seasonably cool. Highs will be in the middle 50s across much of the state. The normal, or average, high for April 4th is 56 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. We’ll still have a brisk west to northwesterly breeze most of the day with gusts to 30 mph or higher. The wind will quickly subside by evening.
Temperatures will dip into the 20s and lower 30s tomorrow night. Clear skies will give way to increasing cloudiness, especially after midnight.
A WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE FRIDAY…
By the end of this week, we’ll be caught between 2 weather systems … a cool high pressure system over New England, and a front that will be stretched across the Mid-Atlantic States. A band of precipitation associated with the front should move into Connecticut at some point Friday morning. Precipitation could begin as a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow especially over interior portions of the state. A change to all rain appears likely during the afternoon. It is shaping up to be a damp, raw day with highs only in the 40s.
Rain will linger into Friday night and temperatures should bottom out in the upper 30s.
THE WEEKEND…
The first weekend of April is looking good! Rain will end early Saturday morning, then we’ll be in great shape for the rest of the day. The sky will become partly to mostly sunny and temperatures are expected to rise well into the 60s away from the coast!
Temperatures will drop to near 40 degrees Saturday night under a mainly clear sky.
Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and quite pleasant with highs 60-65. Some clouds may start to filter into the state by evening.
NEXT WEEK…
The guidance models continue to diverge significantly early next week. The European Model is forecasting rain for Monday, but also a southerly flow of mild air. Meanwhile, the GFS is forecasting a much different scenario with high pressure to our north and a stationary front to our south. If this happens, we’ll have periods of rain and drizzle along with a raw northeasterly wind. Temperatures could be held in the 40s. The GFS is also forecasting more rain for Tuesday with a storm system skirting the coast of Southern New England. Again, this would mean more rain and chilly temperatures. Lows would be in the 30s and highs would be in the 40s Tuesday. Showers could linger into Wednesday, but with limited sunshine temperatures should rise into the 50s.
It is hard to say which model is the one of choice. For now, we are still going with the GFS solution of several days of damp, chilly weather. We will keep you updated over the coming days!
MARCH 2019 RECAP…
For the Greater Hartford Area, March came in a little cooler than normal and a little drier than normal. However, snowfall was above normal. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 36.7 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 3.07”, which is 0.55” below normal. However, total snowfall was 10.3”, which is 3.9” above normal. Most of the snow fell at the beginning of the month, especially on March 3rd and 4th. The lowest temperature was 5 degrees on March 7th. The highest temperature was 70 degrees, and that occurred just a few days ago, on March 30th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
