THE REST OF THE WEEK…
In the wake of the area of low pressure responsible for the rain/snow showers we're dealing with this morning, the wind will increase. In fact, a Wind Advisory has been posted statewide for today as it could gust 40-50 mph! The northwesterly direction will also send colder air into the state. Given this, we expect temperatures to peak midday today, in the mid-40s, then drop into the 30s by the evening commute (by then, factoring in the wind, it will feel more like the 20s if not the teens!)
Tomorrow, wind chill values early in the morning will likely be near if not below zero! During the afternoon, we’re forecasting highs in the mid and upper 20s. Even though the wind won't be as strong, it's still going to feel like the teens. We’ll otherwise end the week dry, with a sunny sky.
THE WEEKEND…
A more substantial, significant system still appears to take aim on Southern New England this weekend. The timing remains fairly consistent: snow develops by Saturday afternoon statewide before a transition (from south to north) to a wintry/icy mix and then rain by Saturday evening/night. We could see a several hour period of accumulating snow, before the transition occurs. We’re 3 days out, so a lot can and will likely change… but right now, we’re thinking we could see 2-4” of snow on the front end, especially across inland CT (perhaps more in the NW Hills), before the transition takes place. It will be all about the track of one area of low pressure to our northwest, followed by a secondary low that develops. In order to lock in colder air and see more snow, that low would need to develop to our south. But in this case, our models are showing it developing over the Gulf of Maine.
After lingering flurries early Sunday, we expect a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s; however, a breeze will make it feel a bit colder.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
As of now, the start of next week we enter a multi-day period with temperatures below freezing. MLK, Jr. Monday looks to feature a mostly sunny sky; however, it will be quite cold and breezy. Temperatures will be the BIG headline as they may not get out of the 20s for highs! Tuesday, while not as breezy, will still be cold… we’re forecasting lows near 10 with highs in the mid-20s. Then Wednesday isn’t much different: partly to mostly sunny, with lows in the single digits and highs in the mid to upper 20s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
LAST WEEKEND’S RECORD WARMTH…
Saturday, new records were set for January 11th: The high for the Hartford Area was 68° (previously 60° form 1983), for Bridgeport the high was 59° (surpassing 56° from 1975). Then, records for January 12 (Sunday) were shattered: The high for Hartford was 70, (previously 60° from 2018). In Bridgeport, the high reached 69° (breaking the old record from 2018 of 53° by 16°).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
