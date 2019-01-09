WEDNESDAY RECAP…
A storm intensified near the coast of Maine today and that’s why we had a strong northwest wind. The wind gusted to 30-40 mph, but in some locations the peak wind gust topped 40 mph. We also had a few sprinkles and wet snow showers, and sky conditions varied from cloudy to partly sunny. At least it wasn’t too cold by early January standards. Highs ranged from the lower 40s in Northern Connecticut to the upper 40s in coastal communities.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
The northwest wind will remain brisk throughout the night and the air will turn colder. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 20s to near 30 degrees. The wind chill will drop into the teens. The sky condition will vary from partly to mostly cloudy and a passing flurry is possible.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…
The storm will move through the Canadian Maritimes tomorrow and the northwest wind will remain strong across Southern New England. Gusts to 40 mph are possible and the air will be seasonably cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine and a passing flurry is possible. However, most of the day will be precipitation free.
Thursday night will be blustery and colder with lows in the teens. The wind chill will dip into the single digits, perhaps close to zero. In the Litchfield Hills, the wind chill will likely dip to between zero and 10 below!
High pressure will move closer to New England on Friday. Therefore, we expect mostly sunny skies, but it will be blustery and cold with highs only 25-30. The coldest weather of the week will come Friday night. The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow the mercury to dip into the single digits in many outlying areas.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will be dry and cold with highs only in the 20s. Morning sunshine will likely fade behind increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. At least the wind won’t be too strong.
Snow is still possible late Saturday night and Sunday, but that will greatly depend on the precise track of a storm that will move off the coast of North Carolina then out to sea to the south of New England. The European model is forecasting a light snowfall late Saturday night and Sunday. However, today’s morning run of the GFS model is forecasting a complete miss. For now, we’ll continue to forecast a “chance” for light snow Sunday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
MONDAY, TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY…
This should be a relatively quiet period of weather. We are forecasting partly sunny skies for Monday with lows in the teens and highs 30-35. Tuesday should be partly to mostly sunny with lows in the teens, and highs in the mid to upper 30s. A cold front will approach New England on Wednesday, but it won’t have much moisture to work with. Therefore, we are forecasting partly sunny skies with lows in the 20s, and temperatures should reach the upper 30s and lower 40s before the front arrives.
DECEMBER 2018…
December went into the record books as a wet and mild month with very little snow. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 33.1 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees above normal. 4.96” of rain was measured at the airport, which is 1.52” above normal. However, we only had 0.2” of snow for the month, which is 7.2” below normal.
2018, A VERY WET YEAR…
For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation for 2018 was 62.75”, which is 16.90” above normal! It is also the 5th wettest year on record and records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905! The wettest year on record was in 2011 when we had 69.23” of precipitation.
For Bridgeport, 2018 was the 2nd wettest year on record with a grand total of 60.40” of precipitation. The wettest year on record was in 1972 when Bridgeport received an incredible 73.93” of precipitation.
By precipitation, we mean total rainfall for the year plus the amount of liquid water contained in snow and ice.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.