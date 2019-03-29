THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
A cold front will stall in Southern New England tonight, probably just to the north of Connecticut. The air will be relatively mild, and temperatures will bottom out in the 40s. A few showers will linger into this evening. There could be a stray shower or two and some spotty drizzle later tonight. The sky will remain mostly cloudy and areas of fog could form.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF MARCH…
Areas of low clouds and fog tomorrow morning will give way to a mix of clouds and sunshine. Plus, a southerly breeze will get progressively stronger throughout the day. Gusts to 30 mph or higher are possible in the afternoon and evening. The mild southerly flow will send temperatures rising well into the 60s away from the coast! The onshore wind will keep highs in the 50s along the immediate coast. Saturday night will be breezy and mild with lows 45-50. Areas of fog could form especially near the coast as mild, moist air flows across the colder water.
A strong cold front will sweep across the state on Sunday with a round of showers. Some showers could be briefly heavy. The front will move through during the late morning and early afternoon. Therefore, high temperatures will probably be limited to the 50s. Some late day clearing is possible as a drier northwesterly flow develops on the heels of the front.
The air will turn much cooler Sunday night and temperatures will drop to near 30 degrees by dawn Monday.
MONDAY, APRIL 1ST…
Monday will be unseasonably cool. Despite plenty of strong early spring sunshine, temperatures probably won’t rise out of the 40s. The northwesterly breeze will remain strong with gusts to 30 mph possible.
High pressure will move over Southern New England Monday night. Therefore, the sky will remain clear and the wind will become very light. As a result, temperatures will dip into the 20s in many outlying areas.
TUESDAY…
Strong high pressure will move into the Canadian Maritimes on Tuesday. A cool east to northeasterly flow will develop across all of Southern New England. Highs Tuesday will likely range from the 40s and the coast to the lower 50s inland. The sky will be mostly sunny, although some clouds may mix in later in the day.
WEDNESDAY…
We’ll have to keep an eye on a coastal storm for late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Today’s model runs have shifted the storm track to the east. The GFS is now forecasting a complete miss. The European Model brushes Eastern Connecticut with some light precipitation. The storm is still more than 5 days away and many things could change. For now, we are forecasting a slight chance for rain or a wintry mix Wednesday morning followed by clearing skies by afternoon. Highs should range from 55-60.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…
All signs are pointing toward dry weather Thursday. The should be partly to mostly sunny and highs should be close to 60 degrees.
Showers are possible on Friday, especially during the afternoon. We are forecasting highs near 60 degrees, but it could be even milder with highs in the 60s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
