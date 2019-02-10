A FLURRY POSSIBLE TONIGHT

The sky will be cloudy and there may be a few flurries tonight. A storm system will glide south of southern New England at this time. We think that most, if not all, the precipitation will steer clear of Connecticut. If we do get any snow, it will amount to just flurries thereby limiting accumulation to a light coating or dusting. The shield of steadier, heavier precipitation will be quite close, however, and if we are off by just a little, we may have to introduce commute-complicating snow to the forecast. Stay tuned!

NEXT WEEK

Sun returns Monday

Any flurries that pass Sunday night will end by early Monday morning. A few locations may receive a light dusting of snow, but any light accumulation that occurs will likely blow off the roads before causing too much hazard. The sky will then become mostly sunny during the remainder of the morning as high pressure regains control. A chilly northerly flow will likely limit highs to the 30s. Monday night will be clear, calm, and cold with lows in the teens, perhaps the single digits in the normally colder locations.

A wintry storm Tuesday and early Wednesday

A storm will impact the state beginning Tuesday, and the details are starting to become clearer. The storm center should track near or just to the south of New England and with cold high pressure to our north, we are destined to receive icy precipitation.

Timing

Snow or a snow-sleet combination will develop between 8 AM and noon. This snow or snow-sleet combination will gradually change to sleet and freezing rain during the afternoon. There could be a period of moderate to heavy snow or sleet before the changeover to the sleet-freezing rain.

The wintry precipitation will be on-going during the evening commute and into the night. Driving home from work Tuesday could be treacherous, as readings will still be in the 20s, ensuring that there will be ice accumulation during that time.

A change to plain rain will likely occur along the shoreline during the wee hours of the morning. All precipitation will end by mid-morning Wednesday.

Accumulations

The models are all “sticking to their guns” regarding the amount of snow that will occur during the onset of the storm. The GFS is still projecting a longer period of snow, with a change to sleet during the afternoon. Its output shows a small area of 6-10” in much of Connecticut and projects that southern Connecticut will be within a 3-5” range. The NAM, however, starts the sleet almost immediately, which would render no “fluff-factor” and a whitening of the ground by a shallow covering of billions and billions of ball bearings of ice, maybe to an inch or two. The European is in the “middle of the pack,” painting on a general 3-6” expectation.

In any scenario, a sleet and freezing rain transition will occur by mid to late afternoon, throwing a glaze on top of whatever comes before. Plain rain will come for a few hours before dawn Wednesday as temperatures go above freezing in most of the state. The northern Connecticut River Valley may have sub-freezing temperatures until the very end, due to the difficulty in scouring cold air from low places.

Our official forecast calls for much of interior Connecticut to be in the 3-6” belt and for the southern third of Connecticut to receive 1-3”.

Storm ends Wednesday

Rain, snow, or a wintry mix should end Wednesday morning then the rest of the day should be partly sunny and windy with highs 40-45. The wind will increase as the storm exits and the gradient tightens up again.

Quiet Thursday

Thursday will be mostly sunny and not as windy. We are forecasting lows in the 20s and highs in the low to middle 40s.

Wet Friday and Saturday

The next storm is expected to move into New England on Friday. At this point, it looks like the storm will take a warm track. There may be a wintry mix at the very start, but a change to rain appears likely. Temperatures should reach the 40s across most of the state.

Saturday may be especially wet and warm. The low pressure center responsible for the rain will over northern New England and will draw a ribbon of heavy rain up into New England from the south. It will also draw its mildest air our way Saturday morning, helping to warm temperatures into the low-50s. Cooler air will come during the afternoon as the rain tapers off and the wind picks up.

Cold and windy Sunday

Sunday will be cold and windy as the low pressure center leaves and high pressure tries not nose into the state. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s with wind will make for a brisk day. Partly sunny skies will come, too, however, which is some consolation.

JANUARY 2019

We had record cold in Connecticut on the last day of January. The low of -7 in Windsor Locks was not a record. The record for January 31st remains -12, set in 1948. However, Bridgeport ‘s low of 3 degrees set a new record. The previous record was 5 degrees, set in 1965. We also set new records for the coldest “high” temperature for January 31st. The high in Windsor Locks was 12 degrees, which beat the previous record of 15 degrees, set in 1951. The high in Bridgeport was 18 degrees, which beat the previous record of 24 degrees, set in 2015.

January 2019 went into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month. The average temperature was 25.9 degrees at Bradley International, which is 0.2 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation in January was well above normal. The grand total in Windsor Locks was 5.78”, which is 2.55” above normal. This total includes rain, plus the amount of liquid water contained in snow and ice. Total snowfall was 12.4”, which is only 0.1” above normal.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

