** A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Friday morning for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, Windham Counties**
TODAY...
We're off to a fairly mild start this morning, and with a good deal of sunshine, we're on our way up to the upper 30's and lower 40's this afternoon. Enjoy the quiet weather, because tomorrow a storm arrives.
FRIDAY...
Clouds will increase overnight, and precipitation starts as we head toward daybreak Friday. Initially, inland, a wintry mix will be possible before a transition to all rain. This happens as a southerly flow intensifies, sending milder air into the state (temperatures will be steady if not rise overnight). It may take some time to scour out the cold air at the surface Friday morning, so travel may be impacted. During the day, expect periods of rain (heavy at times)… it will also become windy (gusts over 35mph are possible) and even milder with highs in the 50s! Rainfall totals will likely range from 0.5 to 1.5” (with locally higher amounts).
Because of the wintry mix, then the rain that could lead to poor drainage/nuisance flooding, we’ve declared an EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT for Friday.
Also to note, if the year were to end today, 2018 would go down as the 6th wettest year since records have been kept (they go back to 1905 for the Hartford Area). We just need 0.05” to move into the 5th spot… which looks very likely to happen with this next system. We need 1.35” to move into 4th place!
THE FINAL WEEKEND OF 2018…
The final weekend of the year looks to be dry and storm-free. However, there will be a substantial drop in temperature. Saturday, we expect a partly to mostly sunny sky as high pressure builds in behind Friday’s wet weather. Temperatures initially could reach 50 before dropping later in the day (from the 40s into the 30s), as a northwesterly wind filters colder air into the state. Then Sunday, expect highs only in the mid-30s!
TRANSITIONING TO 2019…
As of now, the final day of 2018 (Monday) looks to be dry early, with clouds increasing, and rain arriving by the evening hours. The rain looks to linger into Tuesday morning...so if you have outdoor plans to ring in the new year, you may need the umbrella!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
