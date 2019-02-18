MIXED PRECIP THIS MORNING
***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the entire state this morning***
Get the shovels ready! Snow developed overnight, and you're waking up to a fresh coating on most surfaces this morning. The roads are snow covered and quite messy, so please be careful as you head out the door.
It's not all snow for the entire state as I type. Sleet and freezing rain can be found in the southern counties of the state this morning.
SNOW & RAIN SHOWERS MONDAY
Your commute is going to require extra time this morning. Fortunately, today is a Holiday for many, so the traffic count should be lower. Snow is coming down right now, but as mentioned above, it's mixing with an icy mix in southern Connecticut at this point. The snow and mix will become more intermittent and showery this morning. As the parent storm takes new life east of New England, strengthening over the waters of the Gulf Stream, snow and rain showers may continue throughout the day. Finally, all precipitation will come to an end later this afternoon as the storm system slips into the Gulf of Maine.
At this point, we are forecasting a snowfall of 1-4”. The lower amounts will be along the shoreline, while the higher amounts are possible in Northern Connecticut, away from any mixing with rain or ice. With clouds and lingering snow in the afternoon, highs will be limited to the 30s.
PLEASANT TUESDAY
You will enjoy a break from inclement weather tomorrow. High pressure will provide a northwesterly flow of dry, colder air. The sky will be sunny and there will be a stiff northwesterly breeze. Morning lows will be in the teens to near 20, and afternoon highs will be in the 30s. Temperatures will fall back into the teens in many locations tomorrow night with clear skies and a light wind. Clouds may overspread the state before dawn Wednesday.
A STORM WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
You're going to need your umbrellas and ice scrapers by midweek. Yes, another storm will impact Connecticut Wednesday and Thursday. The timing and precipitation types are still in question. At this point, it looks like snow will develop later in the day Wednesday, hopefully after the evening commute. Snow could mix with or change to sleet and rain overnight, especially in southern Connecticut. Highs will be in the 30s. The greatest accumulation of snow will be in northern Connecticut, where precipitation could remain more snow with less ice and rain.
Plain rain will be possible into the wee hours of Thursday morning. The storm will pump milder air into the skies over New England. This influx of warmth will cause this shift to plain rain and will help readings go from the 30s into the 40s by afternoon. As the storm center departs Thursday afternoon, weather conditions will improve. The wintry precipitation will end Thursday afternoon and we may see some partial clearing before the day is over. Highs should range from 35-40.
PROBLEM-FREE FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
High pressure will move into the Northeast for the end of next week. Therefore, Friday should be partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and seasonably cold with highs in the 30s to possibly near 40 degrees. The weather will remain problem-free Saturday, too. As the next storm system gets closer, high-altitude clouds will start to spread across the sky. The day will otherwise be dry and milder, with highs in the upper-40s, if not close to 50 degrees.
ANOTHER STORM POSSIBLE NEXT SUNDAY
Early indications are that a new storm will come next Sunday. If the early model output is at all believable, we would have a rain/snow combo, with snow eventually overtaking. We shall see!
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
