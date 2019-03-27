TODAY, 3/27/19…
After a cold start this morning, temperatures will rebound nicely this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, and we’ll enjoy plenty of bright sunshine! The wind will be light with high pressure in place, although a light southerly breeze will develop later this afternoon.
Tonight will be clear and chilly with lows in the 20s and lower 30s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…
As high pressure moves offshore, temperatures will trend even warmer for the end of the week. Temperatures will reach the middle to perhaps upper 50s tomorrow afternoon away from the coast. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon, but our weather will remain dry during the daylight hours. A few light rain showers could move into the state tomorrow night with the arrival of a weak cold front. Temperatures will bottom out near 40 degrees, if not a little higher.
The front will stall near or over Connecticut on Friday, but it will remain weak. While a passing shower can’t be ruled out, most of the day will be dry. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy. Despite some cloud cover, temperatures are still expected to reach 60 degrees or higher away from the coast. Friday night will be mild with lows in the 40s.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF MARCH…
Our warming trend will peak this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday. Temperatures could rise close to 70 degrees over portions of Northern Connecticut in towns like Enfield and Windsor Locks. A strong southerly breeze will develop, and the onshore flow should keep highs in the 50s along the immediate coast. The sky will be partly sunny Saturday and our weather will remain dry.
A strong cold front will move into New England on Sunday. How high temperatures go will greatly depend on when the front arrives. There are still some big timing differences among the models. The GFS is forecasting the front to move through the state Sunday morning. Meanwhile, the European Model has the front arriving later Sunday afternoon. The timing difference is more than 6 hours! If the front arrives early, highs could be held to the 50s. If the front arrives Sunday afternoon, temperatures could rise well into the 60s. Showers are likely with the front, and thunder is possible. However, the timing of the showers will greatly depend on when the front moves through.
A strong northwesterly flow of drier, cooler air will develop Sunday night and temperatures should drop close to 30 degrees by dawn Monday.
THE FIRST FEW DAYS OF APRIL…
Monday, April 1st, should be mostly sunny, breezy and cool with highs 50-55. The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds should allow temperatures to dip to 25-30 Monday night.
With high pressure nearby, Tuesday should be partly to mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
We’ll have to keep an eye on a coastal storm for Tuesday night and Wednesday, but the guidance models are currently keeping the bulk of the precipitation offshore.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.